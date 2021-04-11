Editor’s Note: This story is an abridged version of a feature story in the April edition of Paris Life magazine.
As the racing season begins, the Paris Drag Strip comes alive with the bustle of those embedded in the motorsport. For more than 55 years the track has been a source of excitement and experience for both local drivers and spectators, as well as visitors from many other states. With the start of the engines, the more than five decades-long tradition continues.
Randy Boren and his wife, Kristi, are the owners of the Paris Drag strip, the oldest National Hot Rod Association track in the state of Texas. In 2015, the drag strip was set to close, but after being approached by several people regarding the purchase of the property, the Borens decided to invest in it.
“This year will be the 67th straight year of running at the Paris Drag Strip,” Randy said. “It was built in 1963. It’s a landmark. A lot of racers know this race track. As a matter of fact, we’ve had some professional (National Hot Rod Association) racers that have raced here in Paris. It’s got a lot of history.”
Though they first opened the track as owners in 2017, the track and racing have been long-standing traditions for the Borens, who actually met at the track in the 1970s. They now own and operate that same track with multiple generations of family, with the racing season running from March through October.
“I purchased the drag strip from Jerry Bob and Lynda Stephens, and they’re the ones who built the track,” Randy said. “Their family owned and operated it for all of those years, and when we took over, we carried that on. We’re proud to be a family business, and we’re proud to have a great environment for other families.”
Among those family members who both race and assist with the drag strip is daughter Leah Harding and her own family.
“My parents met at the drag strip when they were younger, and it’s also where I met my husband, Mathew,” Leah said. “And later, he actually proposed to me there.”
Leah and Mathew Harding, like many other racers, have both grown up at the Paris Drag Strip, and both of their families continue to be heavily involved in the racing community.
“I’ve been at the drag strip my whole life. My uncle kind of got us into racing, and I’ve been doing it since I was about 7,” Mathew said. “Lawson racing is our family team name. It started with myself, my uncle and my two cousins, Ashley and Alexis. It’s always been a big family deal.”
Carrying on that legacy, two of the Lane children, Aiden and Ella, now race at the Paris Drag Strip as Junior Dragsters where years before their step-father, Mathew, started his own racing career. Both have already begun winning their own races and trophies. One of Leah’s nephews also races in Junior Dragsters, with his younger brother following suit. This is a common theme not only in both the Boren and Lawson families, but many of the families who participate at the track.
“A lot of people don’t realize this, but you can start racing as young as 5 years old. There are actually four different classes, starting with Junior Dragsters and going up to Super Pro, which is for the really fast cars,” Leah said. “There are a lot of people involved. When you’re there with the people you’re racing against every weekend and involving the kids, it just becomes like this big family.”
Echoing the sentiment was Ashley Stephens, Mathew’s cousin, who has, as of this year, been racing for 17 years. Ashley attributes her love and knowledge of racing to her late father, who she said began his racing career by street racing in his early 20s.
“After several tickets and a judge threatening his license, he took it to the track,” Ashley said. “We as a family have been there since then.”
Ashley began racing in the Junior Dragsters class at age 11, and at 15 she made her first pass in the car previously owned by her father; the same car she continues to race today.
“At 17, I made the fastest pass in my car the motor has ever had. I made my late father so proud that day,” Ashley said. “I’ve had several little highlights throughout my career here in Paris that may not be a big deal to others, but are to me and my family. I am a young racer and a female in this male-dominated sport, and I’m running with the men and keeping up with them and beating them.”
By her side for each race is her husband, Koleton Stephens, who she said has stepped up to be her crew chief after her father’s sudden passing. Together they have three children, and with them the tradition of life at the Paris Drag Strip continues.
“Racing has had a big impact on our lives, teaching us so much aside from the usual of the cars and motors. It’s taught us sportsmanship and how to set a great example and be a role model for the kids,” Ashley said. “It’s taught us how to work as a team. It’s taught us respect, and it’s kept us out of trouble by keeping us busy on the weekends! The bond you have with the other racers isn’t just a bond as friends, but as one huge family out there having fun and doing what we all love to do — burn rubber and get our adrenaline rushes.”
James McNeal is another successful local driver who believes the Paris Drag Strip to be a great place for family, accomplishments and community. He’s come a long way since a friend first brought him to the track when he was 15. So far in his career, James has won a slew of awards, including seven track championships, five divisional championships and one national championship.
“Racing is a family thing for me. Both of my sons and my daughter, along with many nieces and nephews, have raced and still race with me every week,” James said.
In addition to racing at the track, James owns Precision Automotive and Transmission in Paris, where the family builds, buys and sells racecars, as well as working on 75 daily drivers for their customers each week. They also are continual sponsors and supporters of the drag strip.
For information on upcoming events or how to become a racer or sponsor, visit the Paris Drag Strip Facebook page or website at theparisdragstrip.com.
