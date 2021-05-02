Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Child Care Services served the workforce, parents/guardians, children and child care providers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to serve parents whose children attend one of the centers that participate in the program.
Those centers in Paris include Blossom Blooms, Buttons and Bows, Little Rascals, Lollypop Learning Center, the REACH Center, Stop n’ Drop, Tiny Town and Trinity Christian Preschool.
“WFSNETX served 81 children of essential workers in Paris for three months in 2020,” child care services program manager Maria Moon said. “These parents were not required to pay anything for their child care needs. From March 2020 until present, we have served 363 children for parents working and/or in school in Paris.
“WFSNEXT served its providers by paying for all subsidy-enroll children at facilities whether the children attended or not from April 2020 through March 2021,” Moon added. “WFSNETX also gave supplemental payments of 25% on top of their regular payments to providers to assist with their sanitizing needs and to boost the pay of their teachers who are also considered essential workers.”
Moon stressed the importance of quality child care as “an important need for working and parents in training programs.”
“Parents need to feel safe leaving their children every day to work or attend training to better themselves and their families,” Moon said.
To that effort, she encourages centers to become Texas Rising Star providers, which are child care facilities that go above state regulation standards to provide quality care.
“We want all parents to have quality child care, and we have one provider currently working toward rising star status,” Moon said. “Blossom Blooms in Reno is waiting for the program to open back up for a Texas Rising Star assessment.”
To apply for child care assistance through WFSNETX, go to the website www.netxworkforce.org, and click on Child Care For Parents to complete the wait list application. Requirements include working or attending school a minimum of 25 hours per week for a one- parent household and 50 hours a week for a two parent household. Applicants must meet income guidelines, and live in the service area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.