Who says you have to stop playing sports when you enter adulthood? That’s the philosophy behind the Paris Adult Softball League, which for years has given local residents a chance to compete.
Teams participate in a spring, summer and fall league, and Paris recreational supervisor Bridget Domengeaux said the newest season just kicked off this past Monday.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Domengeaux said. “They play Mondays and Tuesdays at the sports complex, and it gets really competitive. At the end of the season, the first place team gets a trophy and T-shirts. The second and third place teams just get the shirts.”
Six teams are taking part in the men’s league, which Domengeaux said is about the same as in recent years. However, the co-ed and 35-and-up leagues both failed to garner enough teams to warrant a season this year.
The spring season that just kicked off will run until the end of the day. The summer season starts in June, with the fall league beginning just a few months after that wraps up.
For years, the Paris Adult Softball League was under the direction of local resident Steve Coker. This year, though, marks the first that the league is headed up by the city. Domengeaux said she’s excited to see the league develop further under the city’s care.
For more information, and to register for one of the upcoming seasons, Domengeaux said people can find updates on the City of Paris Recreation’s Facebook page and the City of Paris website. After reaching out to her, teams can pick up registration forms from the recreation department’s office.
