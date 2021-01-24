As the Texas Legislature convenes in Austin for its 2021 session, lobbyists for the Texas Farm Bureau will ensure that farms and ranches are not forgotten by lawmakers in the new session. Prepared with a list of priorities to tackle, the TFB will support local and statewide farmers and ranchers.
Eleven main issues dominate the TFB priorities, including eminent domain reform, water rights, taxes, land use regulation, transportation, animal care, feral hog control, farm animal liability, truth in labeling, rural broadband connectivity, and sunset legislation.
As far as TFB State Legislative Director Charlie Leal is concerned, TFB represents the voice of agriculture in Austin.
“We represent over 500,000 member families in the state-level, at the national level. We track national items. But at the state level, at the Capitol, and agencies, we kind of monitor what’s going on there. Now I head up the legislative team here in Austin. That’s what we do here is monitoring what’s being done policy-wise, dealing with agriculture, and also issues that are important to our members throughout rural Texas. So rural issues is a big part of that as well,” Leal said.
Among those issues is eminent domain laws, which could pose a significant problem for property owners' rights.
“We’re looking for some basic protections for our landowners. When they have interactions with private companies, oil and gas companies, who are going to need access to their land through the use of eminent domain, so we’re continuing to push for an agreement with the industry and their will be legislation that has been filed. Representative Dwayne Burns has filed that legislation. We’re hoping that we’ll be able to finally have some success this session in being able to provide landowners with these needed reforms,” Leal said.
The TFB is also pushing for groundwater right protections. The hope is to protect the rights of landowners and agricultural producers to surface water and groundwater.
“Another item is our kind of our push for groundwater rights protection for landowners who we want to ensure that the recognition that they own the water under their land is protected. So, you know, we are looking for a little bit more transparency and fairness when it comes to groundwater regulation,” he said.
Feral hog control also made it onto the priority list, as the feral hog population has not been controlled through hunting and trapping alone.
“Feral hog control — which if you’re in rural Texas, you know exactly how big that problem is — it’s a major problem across the state. You know, trapping and hunting is not controlling the invasive species. And you know, we’re going to be pushing the session to try to gain access to federally approved toxicants that will help kind of keep the population of feral hogs in check,” Leal said.
In addition to its legislative issues, the TFB has scholarships available for both high school seniors and college undergraduates whose families are members of the Texas Farm Bureau. Scholarship applications are done online through the MyTFB portal. Scholarships of various levels are available for agriculturally focused students. District, memorial and honorary scholarships are also available for students not planning to major in or pursue a career in agriculture.
More information can be found at texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.