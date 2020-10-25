Last month, the Lamar County Human Resources Council announced it would take over operations at New Hope Center, the city’s homeless shelter, bringing the council’s greater access to federal and state funding to bear for the shelter and allowing it to begin plans to expand service into neighboring counties.
The news spotlighted not only the LCHRC, but its executive director, Shelly Braziel, a woman long familiar with the value of nonprofit organizations in a community.
“I have always wanted to help people, to see them be successful,” said Braziel, via email. “Given my first job was working for a nonprofit at age 13, that’s where it started. My grandmother worked for a nonprofit, and my mom is a program director for an Oklahoma nonprofit still. My husband is a nonprofit director as well. It runs in the family, and we’ve taught our children the importance of helping others too.”
Born in Southern California, Braziel has spent most of her life so far in Texas and Oklahoma. She and her husband of 18 years, Josh, moved the family to Paris in 2007.
“I have spent most of my adult life working for nonprofits or government agencies,” the mother of three boys said. “Through that time, I have obtained numerous certifications related to leadership, nutrition, education, social work, psychology and nonprofit management, among others.”
Braziel has worked with Little Dixie Community Action Agency, including the Child and Adult Care Food Program and Self Help Housing; Oklahoma State University as a nutrition educator, specializing in seniors, expectant mothers and youth; Texas Health and Human Services as a Texas Works Advisor (Food Stamps, Medicaid, and TANF); Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services as a community care case manager; and for the Lamar County Human Resources Council as the executive director since 2014, managing all programs, including Meals on Wheels; and the Paris homeless shelter, newly-named the Horizon House Transitional Shelter.
She currently serves on numerous boards, including as: president of the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition; president of the Back Home Northeast Texas Homeless Coalition; homeless representative of the Emergency Food and Shelter Board; council member on the Safe-T Lamar County advisory board; Lamar County representative on the Texas Workforce Board; Title III representative on the Regional Advisory Council; member of Community Organizations Active in Disaster; and Lamar County Chair with the Texas Homeless Network. She has also served as chairperson for a variety of committees appointed by the boards of these organizations.
Under Braziel’s direction, the LCHRC received the 2019 Nonprofit of The Year award from Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, as well as an annual grant from the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, which qualifies the group for additional state funding from Texans Feeding Texans.
Braziel describes herself as having a “genuine want to help people in my community and beyond.” She says she is “driven, motivated, and enjoy[s] seeing my community be successful.”
“I’m an avid reader, and love taking vacations and spending time with my family, as well as volunteering,” she added. “Anyone who knows me, knows I’m very competitive, so anything that can be turned into a competition, I’m in.”
“[I enjoy] seeing people give and volunteer, knowing that the work we do ensures seniors, disabled individuals and veterans will not go hungry,” she said when asked what she finds most rewarding about her work. “Having the opportunity to work with individuals and families experiencing homelessness and seeing them move toward a positive future for themselves and their families.”
When asked what she feels is the greatest problem she faces in her work, Braziel has a ready answer.
“Funding is always a barrier to accomplishing our goals within Meals on Wheels, Horizon House and our other programs,” she said. “And, while this isn’t the norm, the current pandemic has certainly created a situation where I’ve had to get creative to ensure we are providing the best possible services to everyone in need.”
Braziel said the pandemic has greatly affected the way she and her staff go about their work daily.
“Because we are a state contracted agency, and because our clients are the most vulnerable for contracting and experiencing severe symptoms from Covid-19, we have been operating under a fairly strict Emergency Management Plan since March,” she said. “We have separated our administrative staff from our Meals on Wheels staff so that should one group need to be quarantined, the other group could step in to deliver meals. We are closed to the public, and have limited volunteer delivery to avoid unnecessary face to face contact. We have altered our meal delivery, but are still delivering five meals a week.”
Braziel said during the pandemic, the LCHRC’s administrative staff is not able to attend any in-person meetings, and are limited to no more than two people in the office at a time.
“While we do anticipate some of these restrictions to be lifted soon, it is because of these rules that we have not had a single staff member test positive for the virus, and we have not experienced an outbreak within our client base,” she added. “Our clients will always be our number one priority, and while some of these restrictions have made our jobs a little more difficult, it is worth it because I know it is those difficulties that have kept our clients and staff safe.”
