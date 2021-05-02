The year of 2020 will never be forgotten; that can be said by everyone. The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce saw firsthand how businesses and business owners struggled to keep their doors open. The fact remains that our local business community are champions. They endured so much and had to change the way everything was done. They continue to feel the strain of what they have gone through, but what champions they are for what they have done.
The sales tax numbers continue to increase in our area, and people are supporting our local economy. The chamber worked closely with businesses during the difficult time, but the people of our community were the ones that stepped up and supported each other.
Through a very difficult time, the chamber saw its membership grow to its highest number than ever before. Currently sitting at 677 members, we feel the reason is that we do add value to our members. It’s not just in Paris. Our membership has grown to all our surrounding counties as well. Membership is what you make of it. We continue to look for ways to add value, and really stress getting involved in what is going on in the community and building the positive relationship in our business community. You may not need them today, but you may in a month. It’s never too late to get involved.
Now that things are beginning to open back up, come to one of our networking events and meet other business owners and share stories. We can support each other and be proud of our community.
The Paris Visitors and Convention council took a hit in 2020, which resulted in cancellation of numerous events. 2021 looks like it will be a major rebound from that. We just hosted the annual ASA Archery tournament and had a record 1,717 archers over a three-day period. What an event for Lamar County! It was great to see familiar faces and meet new people that had never been to Paris. People were excited to be back out, and it fell at the right time for us.
The end of May will bring an event that has been the hope for the last three years. The Red Bull National Qualifying event will take place at our new Pump Track. We have also landed a United States Qualifying Event the very next day. There are so many people that were involved in this coming to Paris, and it is already a hit to many people. Just last week when I went out to help close the Pump Track for archery, there were two guys from Austin who had driven to Paris just to ride on it. It truly is an added attraction for our area.
The SBDA Drag Boat Races are back in June, and this time with spectators. The Tour de Paris comes back in July after last year’s event was moved. We are in the process of creating a new event for our kids at the Pump Track that same weekend. TMBRA comes back to Barber Hills, which bring Mountain Bikes from over Texas. Our newest event will finally make it to Paris in September. Trail Racing Across Texas could bring over 800 runners that will take on the Northeast Texas Trail for multiple races.
We continue to explore new ideas and new events that will bring people to Paris and Lamar County. We all win when a successful event takes place.
