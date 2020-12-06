Perhaps nothing strikes more joy in our hearts than hundreds of Christmas lights and beautiful decorations strung throughout a bustling home. Often, children race around recklessly slamming into things, while people gather around the Christmas tree and the aroma of homemade meals fills the air.
Unfortunately, each of these traditions creates potential for a dangerous fire. To combat the dangers involved, City of Paris Fire Marshal Clyde Crews calls attention to holiday safety tips, having an emergency plan, and keeping the Christmas environment both safe and jolly.
“You always hear that one about making sure you turn your pan handles in on your stove so the kids don’t pull them off. You know, now you’ve got an extra 30 people in the house. Things get knocked over, and kids are running and things like that, so you can see those types of accidents are things that may cause a fire,” Crews said.
He mentioned that when he started working 23 years ago, the fire department could almost always count on at least one tree-related fire, but with the influx of artificial trees, that has become less of an issue.
“You don’t see it very much anymore. Like I said, everything’s LED lights. But the trees still dry out. You can still get some low-resistance arcing that can happen between faulty light wires and the tree that could cause the tree to catch on fire … they’re not fireproof even though they’re flame retardant. That’s another big misconception. I think people see that flame-retardant on a lot of their Christmas decorations and that doesn’t mean fire-proof. They will catch on fire,” Crews said.
Crews’s advice is to install and check smoke alarms to be sure they are working properly. He said that is one of the best ways to ensure fire safety and reduce injuries. He also wants people to remember that cooking is the largest cause of fire-related incidents.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires cause 49% of residential fires in America and 44% of fire injuries. In fact, Thanksgiving, Christmas, the day before Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve each cause more home-cooking fires than any other day of the year.
“It kind of goes back to the old ‘see something, say something.’ It’s everybody’s job when they see the handle of the pan or the knife laying on the counter or the lighter sitting around that they light the candles with. Everybody who’s old enough to think about it, if you see it there, pick it up and put it up,” Crews said.
He also discussed the importance of having an emergency plan, especially when others are staying in a congested home.
“You never know where it’s gonna be. Most times when I got all the 14 grandkids around and the five children and all their spouses, the house is crowded, the floors are full of kids sleeping on mattresses, you know, big happy family. But be aware of what you’re going to do in an emergency and how you’re gonna get all these people out. So safety plans, that’s always a good thing,” he said.
Ultimately, Crews asked that those celebrating the holidays not forget the core reason for gathering: family.
“Holidays are gonna be different. Don’t lose sight of the most important thing in the holidays, and that is the family. Just be cautious of everything that you do around the holidays, regardless of what it is. I’d say that’s probably the best present you can give them — just to get them to the first of the year intact,” he said.
