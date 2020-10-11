For 55 years, racing enthusiasts have been able to enjoy the excitement of motorsports at the Paris Dragstrip, the oldest National Hot Rod Association track in the state of Texas. And after more than five decades of races, the dragstrip is still going strong heading into 2021.
Opened in 1950 by Jerry Bob and Lynda Stephens in 1965, the Paris Dragstrip has grown both in popularity and in scale. When it started, it was a simple dirt track. Now, the strip has the amenities to host some of the biggest races in the region.
“We have people come from across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana for races,” owner Randy Boren said. “We’re known for having more spectators than a lot of the other tracks in the area. I think it boils down to us being here for 55 years and the history that comes with the Paris Dragstrip.”
The track is home to races of all different levels, from the junior dragster class, comprised of young children, to the professional level of super pro.
“We really do have a wide range of races here that we offer,” Boren said.
With such a long history, the Paris Dragstrip has been an early stop in the careers of several famous drivers, Boren said. Among the notable drivers who raced in Paris before truly making it big are Kenny Bernstein, an American drag racer and former NASCAR and IndyCar team owner; and Erica Enders-Stevens, a three-time national champion at the pro stock level.
“It just goes back to that history that we’ve been able to have some stars race here over the years,” he said.
The track operates three weekends a month for six months out of the year, usually wrapping its season up in October.
This weekend features what is likely the last race of the year, the Halloween Havoc, with races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and a jet car will race on Saturday.
Boren said he’s also looking into one final event in the weeks following the Halloween Havoc, but is unsure if things will come together in time.
Many recreation outlets have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but Boren said the dragstrip was one of the few that was largely unaffected.
“We were still able to have races, and our numbers were actually good because I think a lot of people were just looking for ways to get out of the house,” he said. “We still stayed safe and took precautions; people wore masks and social distanced, but we were thankfully able to keep racing because we were outdoors.”
The track isn’t unused on the fourth weekend of the month either, as that’s when the dragstrip opens up to the public for trade days.
“We have vendors come, selling antiques or arts or what have you,” Boren said. “Those have been growing every month. Last time, we had about 80 vendors come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.