Covid-19 has been hard on Paris’ entertainment community. In addition to restaurants and bars, social groups and gyms, performance venues have been shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic.
A potentially lethal virus passed from one person to another via fluids expelled from the respiratory system was deemed problematic for those gathered to engage in activities that require loud voices and close physical contact, such as theatrical performances and choral presentations.
Paris Community Theatre, and its subsidiary group, Paris Community Choir, were both in rehearsals for scheduled shows in March when word of the pandemic began to spread. PCT/PCC organizers quickly came to the conclusion that the old adage “the show must go on” was better left untested, and each of their seasons were ended for the safety of not just the performers, but the audiences as well.
Paris Community Theatre is based in the Plaza Theater, a renovated movie house in a building more than 100 years old in downtown Paris. PCT also owns a storefront on Clarksville Street, donated to the group by local developer Gary Brown. The nonprofit organization relies heavily on ticket sales to the six or seven shows it stages each year to fund its operations.
“It takes $5,000 a month to operate PCT, with bank notes, utilities, insurance, salary and maintenance,” said PCT president Sarah Kaminar after the theater went dark. “With no shows, and without help from the community, PCT will have difficulty meeting its financial obligations.”
Members sprang into action, setting up a GoFundMe account and filming a series of videos featuring some of the groups talented singers to be posted on the PCT Facebook page.
Soon, devoted members of the more than 45-year-old organization took action to raise funds to support the group.
Lamar County resident Spencer O’Connor, one of more than 60 charter members of PCT, along with other sitting and former members of the board of directors of the group, issued a match challenge to the community. Within one day, they had received pledges of more than $30,000, enough to keep the bills paid and the utilities on at the building for the 2020-21 season.
“It was so tremendous what the community did, sponsors and individuals alike, helping us keep our lights on” said Sydney Young, one of the organizers of the challenge and a long-time member and supporter. “While we met our goal for this year, we will likely soon be fund raising again due to leaky roofs. Owning a building downtown always has its delights and lists. We are also in the process of evaluating the functionality of our spaces.”
Even without shows, Paris Community Theatre is moving forward toward the time the lights go back on at the Plaza.
“We have a new interim artistic director, Sarah Stogner-Dickinson, who is working on a long-term phased plan for safely reopening,” Kaminar said. “We will be returning virtually to the Plaza for a one-night livestream event on Halloween night in a collaboration with Circus Vaudevillian, an online venture founded by the former AD, Josh Maxwell. Other local arts groups will be participating as well.”
“We are very excited for the direction PCT is moving to return stronger than ever,” she added. “And we are so grateful for all of the outpouring of support shown by this community. The arts are alive and well in Paris, Texas!”
Kaminar said PCT has begun implementing a phased reopening plan that will incorporate a new online presence, virtual content (to include both performance pieces and educational programming) and eventually a phased physical reopening.
“Physically, we are still unable to do so at this point,” she added. “We hope to start providing virtual content starting with our Halloween event, and return to the Plaza with our grand reopening for the 2021 season.”
Paris Community Choir
Paris Community Choir is another performance arts organization gone silent during the pandemic.
Formed in 2010, when PCT decided to subsidize the effort, PCC allows those with an interest in vocal performance to gather together to learn and sing without the costumes and makeup needed for stage productions.
When Covid-19 began its spread, the dozens of members of the choir were in the middle of rehearsals for a scheduled concert in May, one of two the choir performs each year.
“We have decided to not meet until there is a vaccine or it is deemed safe to do so,” said current PCC director Alaina Logee Downing. “Our numbers are too great to meet in person and singing in a mask is extremely difficult for most.”
Downing said the choir has “discussed the possibility of rehearsing via Zoom in the spring in preparation for a live concert in the spring of 2021, but that is all dependent on the pandemic. Basically, I don’t know what the future holds other than it will be quite some time before things are ‘back to normal.’”
“I anticipate having to rebuild the choir once it’s safe to meet again, but we were in the process of doing that any way,” she added. “In the meantime, I’m throwing around the idea of releasing our Christmas concert of 2019 on Facebook and Youtube to remind people that we’re still here and to encourage their support. I knew there was a reason we were hanging onto the footage! I’m sorry I can’t give you a more detailed plan, but the truth is, everything is entirely dependent on the state of the virus.”
