Spring 2020 will be forever known as the season of the coronavirus in Northeast Texas, but the Paris-Lamar County Health District does more than respond to pandemic.
Established during World War II, when the U.S. Army built Camp Maxey, north of town, the Paris-Lamar County Health District is one of the few single county health districts in the state of Texas. Its mission is to provide public health services to the residents of Lamar County and is funded by the City of Paris, Lamar County and through grants from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The health district offices operated out of one tiny, outdated location for more than 60 years, until it moved into a larger, newer building at the intersection of West Sherman and 4th Street SW in 2014. Also occupying part of that building is New Hope Women’s Shelter.
“Until the coronavirus became a problem, it was business as usual at the health district,” said Gina Prestridge, executive director. “At the clinic, we still get about 10 to 12 new patient applications a day, and we are working hard on becoming the primary care provider for the people of Lamar County who don’t already have a medical home. The P-LCHD is primarily focused on preventive medical treatment. Services provided include prenatal care, family planning, immunizations, care of non-emergency medical problems, screening and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, the Women, Infant and Children nutrition program and sanitary inspections.”
Prest-ridge said the district’s funding grants, public and private, are stable for the most part, and the health district has expanded its workforce in the last few years and now includes a medical director, a nurse practitioner, nurses, an epidemiologist, an environmental health inspector, counselors and clerical staff capable of delivering care, answering patient questions and maintaining office service. Spanish translators are available.
The non-emergency medical services available at the clinic are provided regardless of the patient’s ability to pay and provisions are made for reduced or no fees for low-income families. Payment, however, is expected at time of appointment unless prior arrangements have been made.
Medical services are not available for children, with the exception of vaccinations required by the state for all children, including teens preparing to enter upper level schools.
“Our prevention programs are focused on the needs of the community and we are taking the programs into the community and into the schools, educating people of all ages on healthy eating, diabetes and other chronic disease management,” Prestridge said. “We are still conducting restaurant inspections, pool inspections, septic compliance and monitoring contagion vectors. The WIC program is great; it just keeps growing.”
WIC recently expanded the number of food items eligible for purchase through the program, and updated its application process.
Among the preventative health programs available through the Paris-Lamar County Health District are Health 4 U and the Texas Healthy Community program.
Emily Neeley, patient navigator at the health district and supervisor of the Texas Healthy Community program, said Health 4 U is a free education program for adults 18 and older, covering such topics as how to shop on a budget, healthy eating on a budget, positive lifestyle changes, fun ways to incorporate physical activity and nutritional label reading.
“This program is paid for by the state for the benefit of the community,” Neeley said. “People will come through the six week course and then come back to learn more.”
The program has three health educators who teach classes at the Paris office and at The Hub, Clarksville’s community center, in Red River County. For information on Heath 4 U, call the office or visit Health4Lamar and Red River Counties on Facebook.
As program grant coordinator/liaison for Texas Healthy Community, Rhonda Brown assesses the needs of the community and facilitates ways the health district can meet those needs.
“Physical activity in the community, healthy food access, healthy work sites and healthy aging, things like that,” Brown said. “A couple of the opportunities we found this year are emergency preparedness and environmental health. We are focused on helping people of all ages stop smoking and vaping, offering classes and getting the word on with billboards. We have also purchased vape detectors to be installed in local schools.”
Brown said she has been working with the Chisum school district on supplying Stop the Bleed kits and training all the district’s teachers how to use the kits to stop bleeding in an emergency situation. She is also working with Paris Fire Department officials to get this training to others in the community.
“The mission of Texas Healthy Communities is to teach people to be healthy and make a difference in the community,” she said.
For information on the Paris-Lamar County Health District and its mission to promote health and prevent disease, call 903-785-4561 or visit its Facebook page.
