From pollinating fruit-producing plants to making all of the world’s natural honey resources, honeybees perform minor wonders every day. The agricultural benefits of raising honeybees cannot be overstated, as their pollination is at least partially responsible for the survival of 70% of the world’s fruits and vegetables. For those looking for a new hobby this year, the Lamar County Beekeepers’ Association has got you covered.
Despite the local chapter’s age of only five years, 80 to 90 members already attend the monthly beekeeping meetings, organizer Randall Childress said. The meetings primarily cultivate a community of beekeepers, help “wannabee” beekeepers get started and provide educational lessons for all who attend.
“The meetings are geared towards education. We’ll do a few announcements and then we have beekeeping tips for the month — that’s just some reminders to people about what they ought to be thinking about doing with their bees or their hobby for that particular month…” Childress said. “Pre-Covid, we would break up into three groups after the break: a beginner group, an intermediate group and an advanced group. And that way people could join a smaller group of people about the same level of knowledge.”
The Lamar County Beekeepers’ Association is a resource for anyone with questions about beekeeping, the necessary equipment or how to get started.
“The first thing we recommend is that they start coming to the bee club meetings, and just glean as much information as they can and start learning about the process of taking care of the bees because it’s not just having bees, it’s caring for the bees. The beekeeper is kind of the caretaker of the colonies, and without somebody to appropriately take care of them, they probably aren’t going to do well. It’s just like any other kind of agricultural crop,” Childress said.
After they have learned the basics of beekeeping care, Childress recommends Dadant & Sons for purchasing beekeeping equipment. Located in Paris on Bonham Street, the store offers all the necessary gear for getting started.
“Buy a beehive complete with bees. That would be the easiest way because you get the bee box with all of the internal contents and a live colony of bees. You would be able to purchase those sometime starting in April or early May,” Childress said.
“You would need the beehive equipment… you would also need a bee suit of some sort of protective equipment, which includes a veil to protect your face and gloves to protect your hands. And you need a smoker and some fuel. We put a little smoke on the bees, and it calms them down, makes them easier to work with. So there’s really not a lot of equipment involved. You know, the basic stuff: bee suit, smoker, hive tool,” he said.
Childress also recommends that beginners first get two beehives, so they can compare how well each hive is doing alongside the other.
In addition to providing educational lessons for established beekeepers, the Lamar County Beekeepers’ Association offers a scholarship that provides beekeeping equipment and a year of mentorship to students under the age of 18 who are interested in starting beekeeping.
“We plan this spring to take applications for scholarships, and we hope to get three scholarships to young people under 18 who are interested in getting some bees. And the scholarship will include a hive of bees, complete with the bees, the woodware, a bee suit, smoker, a hive tool, smoker fuel, a book on beginner beekeeping and a one-year mentorship from one of our mentors. The total package is worth about $600 to the kid, and it’ll give them an opportunity to get started with bees,” Childress said.
Scholarship applications will begin in January and February. Those interested in applying can come to a monthly meeting or send Childress an email at lamarcoba@gmail.com.
