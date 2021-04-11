Despite Covid-19 restrictions, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Red River Valley continues to serve children, unfortunately not as many because of limitations the pandemic forced on the club, and currently, the unavailability of qualified caregivers.
“We currently serve 110 kids and have more than 30 on the waiting list,” unit director Katrina Mitchell said. “Now that our restrictions are easing up somewhat, we could increase our numbers some if I only could find people who are willing to work and who could meet our high expectations.”
For those fortunate enough to garner a spot in the program, one that under normal circumstances serves roughly 250 Lamar County children between the ages of 6 and 14, exciting things are on the horizon for the rest of the school year and during the clubs’ summer program.
In addition to the clubs’ after-school program, where children participate in a variety of outside and inside games along with art and craft activities, plans are in place for an evening sports program for fifth through eighth grade students open to everyone in the community free of charge.
“The purpose of the program is to keep our teens and preteens busy during the sports off-season when many of them go home, get on the couch, get on their phones and don’t do anything constructive,” Mitchell said. “This program will allow them to have a safe place to come and participate in some type of sport while being closely supervised.”
Registration is now underway for the program that begins at 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning April 19 and ending May 17. Monday nights will be devoted to basketball, both for girls and boys. Tuesday nights will feature football conditioning, open to both boys and girls. Wednesday nights will be devoted to basketball, again for both boys and girls.
In addition to games at the clubs’ facility, students have access to computers along with music and character building programs, which include “Passport to Manhood” for boys and “Smart Girls” for the girls. The focus of a new program, “Netz Smart,” provided by the Texas Alliance, combats sex trafficking.
“The program walks them through the dos and don’ts on social media, how to know if somebody’s actually an older adult seeking to up with the child,” Mitchell said, noting the program is available for students age 8 through 11 with parent permission.
Now in its second year, the clubs’ music program has brought a new dimension and is responsible for the productions students have been involved in, including the popular “Stand Up, Rise Up and Be Heard,” performed during Black History Month in February with a demand for an encore performance April 9, Mitchel said.
“I just want to express thanks to Rantz Gibson for coming here every day, and to Terrell Wallace for all her help with productions,” Mitchell said. “Our music program is outstanding.”
Plans for summer camp, set to begin June 16, is free of charge this year, Mitchell said, explaining that parents are still struggling from Covid-19 challenges along with the recent winter storm with its high utility bills and the damage caused by frozen pipes.
“We’re taking donations to help with costs, but there will be no charge for students,” Mitchell said, adding students must be signed up for summer just like they register for the after school program.
While Mitchell focuses on programming and day-to-day operations, executive director Jason Macchia focuses on fundraising, overall management and is responsible to the board of directors.
“We’ve got some exciting things going forward,” Macchia said as he mentioned work with the City of Paris in obtaining ownership of the property east of the club where a couple of baseball fields are located. “It’s taking some time working out the details but the transfer of property should be forthcoming soon.”
“Whatever the next phase of growth for this organization might be, we are going to need some additional land for additional classrooms and additional gym space,” Macchia said. “A lot of foundations aren’t gonna let you use big dollars to build a building if you don’t own the land.”
In the meantime, Macchia said the organization is getting ready for its second largest fundraiser of the year, the annual Johnny Stallings Memorial Great Paris Turtle Float set for June 5. In 2020, the race brought in $50,000. And in December 2020, the organization’s largest fundraiser, an annual live auction, raised a record $225,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.