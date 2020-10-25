Paris Regional Medical Center, the largest employer in the county with more than 850 employees, is still going strong in the business community of Paris and Lamar County.
RegionalCare Hospital Partners, former owner of PRMC, merged with LifePoint Health in November of 2018, creating a network of 89 hospitals serving rural communities and small towns in 30 states across America. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, LifePoint Health reported more than $6 billion in revenues last year.
“The merger has been a good thing for us,” said PRMC’s CEO Steve Hyde earlier this year. “The business of health care is so difficult and challenging, it’s helpful to have partners that have done it all before and who we can learn from. I do not think it has been detrimental to the community in any way.”
Being part of a large corporation of smaller hospitals allows PRMC to take advantage of LifePoint’s buying power, Hyde said. That also applies when negotiating contracts or in dealing with commercial payers.
“The merger, being with a larger corporation, has clearly had its advantages,” Hyde added. “It brings more expertise and talent to the table and help us get the exposure and the support we need.”
According to information supplied by the hospital administrators, in 2019, Paris Regional paid its employees, the vast majority of whom live in and near Paris and Lamar County, more than $61.7 million.
Overall facility improvements for 2019 totaled $486,000, including a remodel of the intensive care unit and the first phase of an emergency department remodel as well as the remodel and opening of a family clinic in downtown Clarksville, in neighboring Red River County. Overall equipment upgrades for 2019 totaled $1.165 million, including a nuclear medicine camera, the sleep lab and urology scopes.
A total of $3.7 million was made last year in capital improvements to the hospital and its grounds.
PRMC paid in excess of $9.4 million on taxes in 2019, including property taxes, provider taxes, payroll taxes, and local and state sales taxes.
The hospital also put more than $60 million back into the community through its indigent care program, and through uninsured discounts and uncompensated care of those in need. Other community benefit programs, including financial controbutions, professional development, tuition reimbursement, physician recruitment and community health services totaled more than $421,000.
PRMC hired 36 new health care providers in 2019, including professionals and specialists in radiology, family nurse practitioner, wound care, emergency medicine, nephrology, tele-neurology, CRNA, internal medicine and anesthesia.
Paris Regional also supports a number of community organizations and events including Paris Main Street Project, United Way of Lamar County, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Christian’s in Action Community Thanksgiving, Downtown Food Pantry, Children’s Advocacy Center, Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society, Paris Community Theatre, North Lamar ISD, Paris ISD, Prairiland ISD, CASA for Kids, New Hope Center of Paris, Red River Valley Fair Association, St. Joseph’s Community Foundation, Young Life, Boys and Girls Club and Cooper Athletics.
Paris Regional Medical Center is served by a board of local professionals and community leaders including Pam Anglin, president, Paris Junior College; Glen Bawcum, retired/former owner of Toyota of Paris; Josh Bray, owner, Sanitation Solutions; Dr. William Bright, ophthalmologist, Paris Eye Physicians & Surgeons; Robert Hall, owner, RK Hall Construction; Renee Harvey, owner, Century 21 Harvey Properties; Steve Hyde, chief executive officer, Paris Regional Medical Center; Rebecca Norment, PA-C, Paris Healthcare Group; Dr. Bert Strom, MD, Paris Healthcare Group; and Dr. Clifton Wilkerson, Paris OB-GYN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.