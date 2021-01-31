Since being reestablished in 2014, the Lamar County chapter of the Community Emergency Response Team has worked closely with local first responders to help save lives. CERT conducts emergency training exercises, performs light search and rescue, disaster first aid and helps put out small fires.
Event coordinator John Eyler emphasized that CERT does not replace first responders, but rather assists them in disaster or emergency relief.
“The first thing we do when we arrive on the scene is assess the situation, make sure it is safe for everybody, especially our team members, because we’re there to help the first responders, not to replace them. A big part of our function is to take away their need to help smaller situations so that they can focus on the more complex, more dangerous situations,” Eyler said.
Dispatched through the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the volunteers of CERT come from across Northeast Texas and are on call for emergencies throughout the county.
“Say a tornado comes through and say it goes through Morningside and wipes out two streets of houses. But the houses on the periphery are damaged, but not as much … So say a house was damaged, and we think there may be someone in there, the first thing we will do is assess the building, make sure it’s stable, there’s no debris that’s gonna fall on anybody. We carry equipment that we can turn off gas lines, water lines, things of that nature. And then if we feel it’s safe to enter, we can enter and do a search for victims,” Eyler said.
Completely run by volunteers and fundraiser money, CERT emphasizes it is always looking for more volunteers or donations. Every year, CERT partners with Atwood’s hot dog sales to raise money for equipment starter kits and other programs they run. Though the fundraisers have been postponed due to Covid, the organization typically makes around $500 each year.
Though it provides immediate help in instances of disasters, perhaps the organization is best known for its disaster training exercises. However, the training sessions also have been postponed due to Covid-19.
“The process has changed a lot thanks to Covid… If it had not hit, we probably would have had two training sessions that we could have brought in new members, trained more people. We do a three-day training course that’s free of charge to the public. They have the option after the course, if they want to join us, great. If not, at least they have information and some tools that can help if they’re out on their own somewhere,” Eyler said.
CERT also provides first responder rehab backup, providing refreshments such as food and water to ensure the police force can maintain stamina throughout the work of the day.
“Last year, when the Paris Police Department had their live training for active shooter, we were there and to back them up, help them, refreshments, anything that we could do to help them stay in the game longer. If you’re dehydrated, you’re hungry, you know, your mind just is not focused, I don’t care what kind of job you have. So, we try to bridge that gap,” Eyler said.
Vice President Martin Van Patten, a volunteer firefighter, explained why he initially joined CERT.
“I just happened to run across the ad in the paper, you know, saying that they were having a certain training coming up. Well, there were no prerequisites, we met in the parking lot, I paid the fees for the class, and took the class and it’s been a stepping-stone. That’s kind of what got me into the volunteer fighting department,” he said.
For those interested in attending, meetings take place the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at 2673 N. Main St. Interested volunteers can contact Eyler or any member at jeyler@lamarcountycert.org.
