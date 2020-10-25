Staff at Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas have been busy through the coronavirus pandemic. The state-funded employment agency works with both job seekers and employers in need of workers to help aid employment needs in the nine Northeast Texas counties it serves, and it has rolled with the punches since the Covid-19 outbreak decimated the national economy.
Unlike other employment agencies, Workforce Solutions’ funding comes from the state, meaning it doesn’t charge clients any fees for their services — a particularly helpful aspect of its work during the pandemic.
“That is the difference between us and a temporary service,” spokesperson April Corbit said. “All of our services are free, every bit of them.”
Like most businesses and organizations, Workforce Solutions has had to come up with new, innovative ways to adapt to work in the era of Covid-19. Corbit said the organization has pivoted to hosting virtual job fairs so job seekers and employers can safely connect with each other and get help from Workforce Solutions staff.
“This is a strange time for everybody. We understand that,” Corbit said. “And our goal is to help the employer and job seeker, we’re here to connect them together.”
Corbit said the industry they’ve been seeing the most clients come from is manufacturing, which has been hit hard by Covid-19, but that the organization is doing everything it can to support those potential employees and employers in that industry.
Corbit said Workforce Solutions is also taking clients in-person by appointment only. Their next job fair will be the “Red, White & You” event, happening online Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Corbit said it is aimed at veterans, but open to anyone else.
In addition to job fairs, the organization offers resume workshops, adult education and literacy courses, career and education training for youth and information about childcare services.
Corbit said if those interested in partnering with the organization would like information or support, they can book an appointment at the Paris office, 5210 39th St. SE, find it on social media on its Facebook and Twitter pages or go online to its website, netxworkforce.org.
