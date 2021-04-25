North Lamar ag mechanic students took top honors at the 53rd annual Lamar County Junior Livestock show April 16 in competition that featured welding and shop students from North Lamar, Chisum, Prairiland and Paris High.
Bryce Hollenshead, Devin Manning, Remington Brown and Maverick Brown took grand champion honors for the day with a welding trailer while Maverick Brown and Remington Brown took reserve champion with a multi-use pallet for a front-end loader. The grand champion team also took showmanship while Gabriel McIntyre, of Paris High School, took the reserve showmanship award.
Daron Justice placed second in the trailer division behind the North Lamar team.
Dominick Petterson and Carl Williams, both of Paris, took first and second place, respectively, in the shop equipment class while Luke Elroid, of North Lamar, placed third.
In the grills and smokers class, Gabriel McIntyre, of Paris, placed first; Turner Baxter, of North Lamar, second; Tony Friesen, of North Lamar, third; Shawn Pendergraft, of North Lamar, fourth; and Trently Brown, of North Lamar, fifth.
Austin Weeks, of Prairiland, placed second behind the Brown brothers in the farm and ranch equipment class while Chris Day, of Paris, placed third and Dawson Hamner, Brady Burnett and Kip Floyd, of Chisum, placed fourth.
Lupita Wolf, of North Lamar, placed first in the furniture class followed by Richard Penne, of North Lamar, second; Matthew Stuart, of North Lamar, third; Brendan Brown, of North Lamar, fourth; and Carter Edwards, of Paris, fifth.
In the miscellaneous class, Reese Chaffin and Brock Davis, of North Lamar, took first; Blanca Packard, of North Lamar, second; and Justin Bankston, of North Lamar, third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.