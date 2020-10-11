Lamar County has two golf courses for golfers looking for a good time or for serious competition.
Pine Ridge Golf Course is a public 18-hole course at 5615 Pine Mill Road in Paris.
The course spans 5,855 yards and is a par-72 course. The course opened in 1986 and was designed by Bruce Raney. It is open from 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. There is food available from 5 to 9 p.m. and beverages available all the time.
On weekdays, greens fees are $15 for nine holes and $23 for 18 holes. On the weekend, greens fees are $17 for nine holes and $25 for 18 holes. Memberships are available to purchase as well, with an annual family membership priced at $1,100. A single membership is $900 and senior membership is $800.
Early this month, Pine Ridge announced it has incorporated the same video simulation used on the PGA Tour telecast each week.
The course recently hosted a soft opening of The Range @ The Ridge for event-goers to try out the new technology and driving range experience. Similar to Topgolf, The Range is powered by Toptracer technology that tracks golf ball movement through onsite cameras and shows the action on a weatherproof screen right behind the golfer.
The Range features a covered area with 12 bays and outdoor seating with even more developments to come.
Course owner, Cathy Harbin, has been on a long-term mission to bring new people to the game of golf. From supporting all the grow the game programs from the PGA of America to helping to launch the national grow the game program, Get Golf Ready for the World Golf Foundation; she is an expert in her field.
Harbin has brought programs, leagues and events to Pine Ridge that encourage newcomers to the game.
“I want people who previously played to come back to the game and for those that haven’t tried golf to be comfortable giving it a shot. It’s a game for anyone and everyone,” Harbin said. “The only way to improve on what’s already here is to add something new.. so we did.”
Pine Ridge is upgrading in other areas as well. It has brought in Laura Spencer to be the clubhouse manager.
“We have a dedicated team at Pine Ridge, but we knew it was not yet complete,” Harbin said. “We needed an additional leader with a fantastic vision, warm personality and the drive to help Pine Ridge be a vibrant part of the community. We found all that and so much more in Laura.”
Paris Golf & Country Club
The other golf course in Lamar County is the Paris Golf and Country Club. PG&CC is a private 18-hole course that hosts numerous events throughout the summer, from high school district golf tournaments, high school scholarship fundraisers to events such as its historic July Fourth Tournament. The course, which sits on 130 acres, celebrated has been up and running since 1916. Amenities of the course include a practice green, driving range and short-game pitching area. Use of the swimming pool is included with purchase of a membership, along with a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse, locker room and casual and fine dining in the dining room.
All memberships include spouses and children under 21 in the same household. Guests are welcomed when they are joined by a current PG&CC member. Memberships range from the Stock Membership, which offers full access to all of the club’s features and unlimited use of the golf course, pool, clubhouse and driving range with a voting share of stock, to Social Memberships. A social membership is set up for those looking to use only the clubhouse and pool. There are also memberships available for non-residents, non-married/widowed individuals and individuals from 21 to 35 years old. Use of the golf carts is available for a monthly rental fee. Memberships have an added $25 food and beverage minimum as well as a $25 capital gains assessment each month.
PG&CC is three miles outside of Paris on FM 195.
