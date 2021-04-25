Ninety three animals brought top dollar at the 53rd annual Lamar County Junior Livestock Show as buyers paid roughly $275,000 at this year’s Show of Champions on April 16 in the Coliseum at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
Magnolia Brush of Clarksville paid $8,000 dollars for the grand champion steer and $6,400 for the reserve champion steer. Evan Adams showed the grand champion while his sister, Emma Adams, exhibited the reserve champion. They are the children of Scott and Britney Adams and represent Lamar County 4-H.
Moss Ranch paid $2,750 for the grand champion goat shown by Payton Moss, of Lamar County 4-H, the son of Andy and Misty Moss; and, 10-2-4 Ranch bought the reserve champion goat exhibited by Addison Fortenberry, of North Lamar FFA and the son of Erin Dizmond and Webb Fortenberry.
Big Country paid $2,250 for the grand champion lamb exhibited by Reese Bassano, of Prairiland FFA, the daughter of Brad and Tammy Bassano. Titan Trucking purchased the reserve champion lamb for $2,250. Maggie Teeter, of Lamar County 4-H and the daughter of Amanda Teeter, exhibited the animal.
Bray Angus Farms paid $3,000 for the grand champion hog exhibited by Payton Eubanks of Chisum FFA, the son of Jon and Thea Eubanks. Jason Exum paid $3,000 for the reserve champion hog shown by Chloe Gray, of Prairiland FFA, the daughter of Corey and Carol Gray.
Bright Holland Funeral Home paid $950 for the grand champion pen of broilers exhibited by Cort Garner of Chisum FFA and the son of Homer and Kristi Garner. The Olivard Foundation purchased the reserve pen of broilers for $1,150. Dawson Hammer, of Chisum FFA and the son of Jeff and DeeAnn Hamner, exhibited the animals.
Marcus Morrison and Justin Armstrong paid $4,000 for the grand champion rabbit shown by Autumn Phillips, of Prairiland FFA and the daughter of Ben and Tiffany Phillips. James Hodge Motors paid $1,250 for the reserve champion rabbit shown by Madison Wiley, of North Lamar 4-H and the daughter of Cody Wiley.
With an expected $30,000 in added money, this year’s show could break all-time records after youth came up short in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic caused the livestock association to cancel the 52nd annual show.
“It was a lesson in real life,” Lamar County Junior Livestock Association President Tom VanDerSchaaf said about the 2020 cancellation when many exhibitors had their animals in prime shape but did not receive top dollar for their efforts. “In real life, farmers and ranchers never know if they are going to get a paycheck at the end of the year.”
With this year’s expected added money, which comes from organizations and individuals who “add” money to be distributed to the 93 exhibitors rather than toward the purchase of an individual animal, the grand total could break the $300,000 mark and a show record. In 2019, after-sale receipts totaled $230,000 before added money, according to newspaper records.
VanDerSchaff complimented exhibitors for bringing high quality and home grown animals to competition.
“Of the 178 entries, 36% were raised in Lamar County,” VanDerSchaff said. “That says a lot about Lamar County and the support these young exhibitors receive from home.”
