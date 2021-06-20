Local FFA chapters have already begun planning for the 2021-22 academic year, following the graduation of award-winning officer teams and members. Advisors have worked with new officers, elected in the final full meeting of the FFA programs, to plan ahead and get the ball rolling on some projects postponed by the pandemic.
North Lamar’s FFA chapter is just one of those. They already have their officer team lined up for the next year, and though they haven’t quite had time to plan out their entire path for the year, they already have a headstart on many of the other North Lamar student-led organizations.
Most organizations don’t begin designing T-shirts until the first week of the school year. From designing T-shirts to preparing for conventions, North Lamar has already begun.
“July 5 to 9, there’s a state FFA Convention. It’s in Fort Worth, Texas, this year. So each of the chapters from all over the county will be there. We’ll be taking our officer team to that. That’s a really large convention run completely by FFA members. There’ll probably be about 14,000 FFA members in attendance at that convention,” said Erin Dizmond, an FFA advisor.
North Lamar has also already bought animals for shows in the upcoming year. FFA members have already begun training and feeding them. They also plan to go to Leadership and Career Development Events during the year.
“So LDE’s a lot of speaking events, like radio broadcasting, creed speaking, parliamentary procedure, things like that. But on a lot of them, they have to write scripts. So they’ll start writing those scripts and see what they want to talk about in that competition. Career development events in the spring are more knowledge-based tests, and then judging livestock for quality grades and flowers, plants, eggs, meat and dairy food items,” she said.
Normally, the chapter is able to accomplish a lot of service projects in each of its meetings, but because the pandemic kept them from meeting, members were not able to complete as much as they had hoped. However, this year they are hopeful that they can get back to serving the community.
“Generally every time that a meeting is held in FFA, they have to do some type of service project associated with it. So an example like last summer, district leadership, usually what we do for that is we bring packages of bottled water and we give it out to whatever volunteer fire department or whatever. And we just didn’t get to meet so we didn’t get to do service projects,” Dizmond said.
North Lamar’s FFA chapter is also run by Pat Swaim and Danielle Scoggins.
Long-term goals for the end of the school year include increasing membership and growing more leaders.
Detroit High School’s FFA program has also prepared to leap into action as soon as the school year begins. Currently Detroit has 106 FFA members in high school and college.
“We’re leaving on July 5 to attend the Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth. We have one student (Madeleine Marquez) who is a state qualifier in what’s called Junior Prepared Public Speaking. Right now, she’s one of the top 24 kids in the state of Texas. It’s out of over 1050 schools that are in Texas FFA. In the fall she ended up third in the entire state of Texas in what’s called the GreenHand creed speaking contest,” Denny said.
The chapter also hopes to continue long standing projects, such as their greenhouse program or community garden. The FFA program works with agriculture classes as well to run their projects.
Like North Lamar, the chapter will also attend several conventions and participate in contests, host bake sales and more. Detroit will also sell greenhouse plants it has raised in April for a chapter fundraiser.
Tracy Denny works alongside Morris Mortensen to lead the organization.
Not to be left behind, Cooper High School’s FFA program will encounter new leadership as Jimmy Maroney takes over the lead position in the organization this year. A new ag instructor for Cooper, he will start July 1, and he looks forward to working with the students.
“Especially when you think about FFA, we often always think about the animal side of the program, and I think anytime you’re dealing with the animal side of it. What you’re trying to teach those kids is responsibility. If an animal’s penned up, somebody’s got to feed it twice a day. And we hope that that animal project leads to them being able to get out and see parts of the country,” Maroney said.
He has previously worked for 14 years in education, and he has led previous FFA programs as well. He looks forward to working with fellow agriculture teachers Kameron Carmon and Heather Murray, along with an officer team carried over from the last academic year.
“We plan on trying to have a very well rounded program with leadership contests, and judging contests, and livestock showing and ag mechanics contests, and you know, just some of all of it. Hopefully try to find a niche for every kid,” Maroney said.
