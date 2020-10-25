With projects all over the country, Harrison, Walker and Harper LP is in the final stages of building American SpiralWeld Pipe Co.’s multi-million dollar plant, the largest project HWH has tackled in Paris in recent history.
“It’s not the largest project we’ve ever done, but it’s massive — a 300,000-square-foot building and 26 acres of lay-down yards,” HWH President Holland Harper said last week. “We’ve moved over 600,000 cubic yards of earth; hauled in over 255,000 tons of rock and used 26,000 cubic yards of concrete.”
And that’s not counting the massive amounts of steel and other materials used for the plant itself and its accompanying office and exterior buildings.
HWH took the plant from concept to completion, doing initial design, civil engineering, site preparation, architectural specifications all in house, and then supervised and partnered with a team of subcontractors to erect the structure.
With 120 people on the job, Harper said he expects a February completion date.
“It’s been fun,” the Paris native said about working on a project in his hometown. “We’re racing to the end; all we need is dry weather.”
Harper said he is awed by the machinery now being installed, including a steel pipe mill that weighs about 200 tons and other automated pieces coming from countries such as Turkey, Italy, Belgium and elsewhere.
“It’s really going to be the most automated, the most high tech plant of any of its kind in the United States,” Harper said. “No one is going to be able to compete with them on product because they will have the finest machines available.”
Some-time next year, after initial training and machinery test runs are complete, American SpiralWeld will be turning out huge pipe meant to service a growing need for water transportation in Texas and other parts of the Southwest. The plant’s water transmission pipe will include sizes up to 14 feet tall and 55 feet long, Harper noted.
“American SpiralWeld is certainly an asset to this community,” Harper said. “They are fine folks to work with, and it’s been a great experience to build for them while at the same time you are improving your town.”
Harper noted that the resurrected rail spur into the plant adds a much needed asset for plants such as J. Skinner Bakery and others along the spur. Equally important, Harper said, an 140-acre eyesore along NW Loop 286 is no more.
“All that blight we had there for the last 40 years is gone, and we are going to have a beautiful facility and a great asset for Paris,” he said.
HWH on the move
When asked about other projects the hometown construction company and its roughly 220 employees are working on, Harper said a modular project in Virginia for a nuclear submarine, a health care facility for Oklahoma State Medical School along with several Cherokee Nation health care clinics and a mill shutdown in Texas. Also, three schools in Texas City, a power plant in Oklahoma, renewable energy work in Gainesville, a medical center in Greenville, a couple of fire stations in Dallas and the largest indoor practice facility in the state for Melissa ISD near McKinney, to name a few.
“We’re doing a renovation project in Fair Park for the city of Dallas, which is fun,” Harper said of the African American Museum. “One of our project managers built the original building 30 years ago, and now we’re coming back to reset it.”
Harper says HWH Construction follows five disciplines.
“We like medical, we like manufacturing, we like defense, we like aviation and we like education,” Harper said. “That’s what we’re good at. We’re blessed to live in East Texas where you can get great labor. So we’re going to continue to keep growing more and more craft labor and stay in our disciplines and not change very much from those things.”
When asked what makes a company like Harrison, Walker and Harper successful after 133 years, the fifth generation entrepreneur said, ‘We do a good job, and we work hard to be honest and fair with people. Do what you say you’re gonna do, and people will be with you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.