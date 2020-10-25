“Paris — you can’t beat it,” Mary Lou Coe said. “Once you get here, you’re here.”
A real estate agent for 42 years and the owner of Paris Real Estate, Coe knows the Paris market like the back of her hand. She’s stayed in the business for so long because it makes her tick. She gets to help people create a future that they’ll love, and it’s especially satisfying for her to work with first-time home buyers.
“I love it. It’s not work, it’s pleasure, because we love working with the public and we love helping them to find their first home,” Coe said. “A lot of people don’t know exactly how to go about trying to buy a home and we love helping to guide them.”
President of the Paris Board of Realtors Brittney Keys echoed Coe, saying she was drawn to the business because of excitement she wouldn’t have found in another field. Not only does she like being able to help people find the home of their dreams, but her job keeps her on her toes.
“Every day is a little different. I’m dealing with a different clientele day to day, hour to hour almost. So that part is really exciting to me,” Keys said. “Every transaction is different, and you’re dealing with different personalities and different buyers and sellers all the time. And so every day is not the same, and that’s what I really enjoy about it.”
Even though Keys appreciates the unexpected parts of her job, the coronavirus pandemic was something she never could’ve seen coming. Like many real estate agents, Coe and Keys began bracing for a tanking market due to the spread of the coronavirus, but said it’s been anything but that.
“I cannot see one bit of difference,” Coe said. “People are still looking, they’re still buying. They have not slowed down one bit. The market is still excellent.”
Keys is thankful that Paris has been fortunate to remain strong through the coronavirus pandemic. While she said there has been a small drop in the local market, it’s negligible compared to what the rest of the country has been going through.
“As a nation we’re down about 8.5%. There are areas that are affected a lot more heavily than that, especially places like LA or New York because of the population there. … But we’re only down about 2% on listings,” Keys said.
Keys and Coe attributed some of that resilience to the amenities that Paris and Lamar County have to offer. While daily life may have changed significantly due to Covid-19, the amenities in the area have not. A large faith community, top notch schools and access to employment all draw people to Paris and provide a sturdy foundation for a healthy community and housing market.
“It seems that people can find a job here when they come here,” Coe said. “And we have ample churches, and our schools are the best.”
Coe said while she can vouch for the Paris community herself, she often looks to the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce to help show prospective buyers what Paris has to offer. If they have questions about schools, neighborhoods, businesses or places of worship, she refers them to the chamber, which has a wealth of information about Paris that homebuyers would want to know.
“The Chamber of Commerce is a wonderful resource for us realtors,” Coe said.
She added the chamber helps newcomers fall in love with Paris, but both she and Keys offered the same advice to buyers before they get their heart set on a home in the area: get pre-approved for a loan.
“The first thing they need to do is go to the bank and get pre-approved,” Coe said. “Reason being that if they don’t know what they qualify for and we take them out and start showing them homes that cost something like $350,000 and they fall in love with every house that they see and then when they get down to qualify they only qualify for say $175,000 — they’re really disappointed.”
However, a loan for about $175,000 would go a long way in Paris, as Keys said the average property value right now is about $162,000 in Lamar, Red River and Delta counties. It’s no small investment, but affordable enough that it’s financially feasible for a first-time buyer or family to settle down in the area.
“Our average sales price is much lower than the state average,” Keys said.
With accessible prices on many homes, Coe said houses aren’t staying on the market for long. She said many of her properties are snapped up about a week after they’re listed by people eager to relocate to a city with a small-town feel, abundant employment opportunities and a welcoming community.
“Paris is an extremely great area to live in, it has most everything to offer...” Coe said. “I’m so thankful that God put me here in this town.”
