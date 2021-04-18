HONEY GROVE — In the large community room, with everyone 6 feet apart, people lined up around the block, some coming from as far away as Dallas to get their shot in the arm.
“We were able to get some of the very first doses of the Covid vaccine,” said Melissa Puckett, who owns Puckett Family Clinic in Honey Grove with her husband, Paul. “We’ve been administering Covid vaccines, so all total, from the end of December to today, we’ve given over 10,000 vaccines.”
The open vaccination clinic had a steady stream of people all through the Hall Voyer Learning Center downtown on the square in Honey Grove ready to get their first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccination, coordinated by Puckett Family Clinic.
Puckett Family Clinic started in 2008 when John Puckett, a nurse practitioner, branched out from a clinic already established in Honey Grove by Christus St. Joseph on the downtown square.
The Pucketts chose Honey Grove because of the people.
“When Paul got the job with the hospital clinic here on the square, he just kind of fell in love with the people in the community, and then we decided we wanted to stay here,” Melissa said. “At the time, I was working for a home health company, so I quit that job to open the clinic.”
The community has been welcoming and friendly since the clinic opened 12 years ago.
“It’s like a family, everybody knows everybody,” Melissa said. “It’s just very community-oriented, very friendly, everybody helps everybody out.
“We love it here, and we just hope to keep growing and being able to provide service for so many people.”
The clinic was able to get the vaccine through its connection to the Texas Vaccines for Children program and have given all three that have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency approval — Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
“So, we started an extension of our clinic here, and we’ve partnered with the Voyer Foundation and they’ve allowed us to use their facility,” Melissa said.
The office, at 1301 E. Main St., offers three full-time nurse practitioners, Puckett, Angela Ary and Justin Enox, under the direction of a physician, and offers everything from vaccinations to wellness checkups to women’s exams and more. It covers pediatric all the way through geriatric service, Melissa said, in an “age 0 to infinity.”
“We have a medical supervisor, it’s a doctor contract,” she said. “He doesn’t see patients, but he monitors charts and if there’s triple hit prescriptions, he’ll do that.”
Ary is the clinic’s “vaccination guru,” she added, and makes sure it is able to keep up with reports and guidelines for the TVC. Ary joined the Pucketts from the St. Joseph’s clinic on the square.
“Paul actually hired her as a medical assistant, back when he was on the square,” Melissa said. “And he has worked with her to get her nurse practitioner license.”
The clinic added on a fitness side in 2015, opening the Honey Grove Fitness & Massage, which offers a fully-equipped gym, tanning beds, fitness classes and a licensed massage therapist.
“It’s something nice for people to come and work out, so they don’t have to travel all the way to Paris,” Melissa said. “We have a massage therapist that comes periodically, and she has her client base that she’ll do massages for.”
The clinic is always happy to help the community, she said.
“We have no plans of ever leaving the community,” Melissa said.
