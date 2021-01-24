DETROIT — On behalf of Detroit High School and the Detroit FFA chapter, Kaitlyn Cooper gives back through impressive leadership skills and dedication to community service.
President of the Detroit FFA chapter, district officer and in the running for area officer, 17-year-old junior Kaitlyn Cooper has already changed lives. Now in the digital age of Covid-19, Cooper virtually coordinates, organizes and leads a team of more than 100 other high schoolers in the organization to make a difference in her community.
Detroit FFA’s project of the year entails building the city’s first community garden. The group received $18,000 in national grants, which it will couple with other fundraising activities to launch and maintain the project.
“We were really blessed this summer, we got two grants for a community garden. They did a little groundbreaking ceremony, (and) it’ll be a 25-by-50 community garden that will serve the community, and be our first Detroit community garden ever and educational center… And that $18,000 will help us build the community garden where hopefully on Saturdays, we can open it up for the community to come in and pick vegetables and have some extra food at no cost,” advisor Tracy Denny said.
The group also plans to install picnic tables for school children to come outside for mini field trips. They hope to have the garden up and running by May 1.
However, because Covid-19 canceled many of fundraising programs, such as its annual banquet, Detroit FFA will rely more heavily on plant sales from their greenhouse to keep the project going.
“It’s been a financial burden on everybody from the student, through the family, through the school, through the FFA. It’s just been tough, like everybody else. But we’re blessed that we have what we have. We’re blessed we still get to the greenhouse and it will still raise money. We normally sell 1,100 hanging baskets and about 1,000 vegetable plants on the second week of April. We have a Thursday, Friday and Saturday sale that we do, and the students have grown all these plants, they plant them, they raise them, they do it from the ground up,” Denny said.
Detroit FFA offers a variety of perks for students, including agricultural training and education, scholarships, competitions, and more. Cooper plans to take her service work within the organization to the next level by running for area officer.
“I’m running for area officer right now, which is I think it is 98 different schools, which is over 13,000 FFA members that we’re taking care of at a time. And they can only elect like two people, but once you get to an area office, you actually help out at a state level,” she said.
Outside of extracurriculars, Cooper is also a dual credit student at Paris Junior College, and she plans to graduate with her high school diploma during her sophomore year at PJC. After PJC, she plans to transfer to Texas Tech, major in agricultural business, and work as a travel veterinarian.
Denny had nothing but praise for Cooper’s efforts.
“I have never seen a student that tries so hard. She’s the first one there. She’s the last one to leave. She’s gonna make sure that I don’t leave without her still being there. She will get in her car when she sees me leave because she wants to make sure she helps that much. She is a servant heart. She wants to help everybody, but that’s what I was telling her. She’s that hard working. She’s dedicated, hard-working, motivated, she’s A-honor roll, she’s never missed at school, she’s 100% involved, and I couldn’t ask for a better President, district officer, and hopefully area officer. Just a servant heart, good person, all the way around,” Denny said.
