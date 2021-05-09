When Taylor Sandoval returned to Paris in 2016 after working in an equine therapy center in San Diego, California, her mom and stepdad had land and at least one horse appropriate for therapeutic riding.
She now has six therapeutic horses, and Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy, a nonprofit corporation, as an extension of Weybap Farm, located north of Reno and the Cowboy Church in the Camp on CR 42520. Situated on 8 acres with a 60-foot round pen and large lighted sand arena, the property has various gardens, a sensory trail for riding and walking, and a large flock of chickens and guineas.
“We’ve been steadily increasing the clients we serve every year while also increasing the size of the organization,” Sandoval said. “That’s been really wonderful because to increase the size of our organization, it means to have an increase in support from the community.”
A recent United Way of Lamar County agency, Tailored Rides is also supported by St. Joseph’s Community Foundation, IECA Foundation, Sundt Foundation, The Ram Foundation, Lois & Peaches Owen Family Foundation, Brookshires, Rodgers Wade, Quality Care ER, Katy Seay Coiffure, Seay Pawn & Gun, Toyota of Paris as well as individuals.
Since its beginning, when the program basically focused on therapeutic riding for children and adults with disabilities, the center has branched out with a community ride program, basically for anyone who is interested in beginner English horseback lessons or just a reintroduction to horses.
“We also started a shared garden, where we have raised garden beds that we open up to people who want to grow their own food,” Sandoval said, explaining the purpose of Weybap Farm from its beginning in 2005 is to promote organic gardening. “It’s really fun when we have time at the end of lessons to take students in there and just let them kind of browse around and see how a piece of broccoli is grown, or what strawberries look like before they become an edible strawberry.”
Just as the coronavirus affected many nonprofit organizations in the past year, Sandoval said Tailored Rides continued to serve clients the best it could.
“Of course it disrupted our strategic plan for the year, and where we were expecting to be financially, but we still were able to serve clients,” Sandoval said, explaining that after being shut down for a couple of months, the center began a phased-in reopening plan with screening for temperature, limiting the number of persons in the area, disinfecting equipment and requiring high-risk clients and volunteers to stay home for a time.
“We tried to respond effectively, safely and quickly as we could because people were calling us almost daily to see if they could come out and be around the horses and be in their happy place,” Sandoval said. “Students that were more able bodied and a little bit more independent were allowed to come back and start things a little sooner than ones that were more high risk. Covid gave us a new perspective of how people rely on our organization because it was heartbreaking to know that these people were really struggling without having the organization up and running to its full capacity.”
Now, the center is back to its normal capacity, serving about 15 students per week with about 10 volunteers.
“We always have a need for volunteers, and there is no requirement in terms of experience with horses,” Sandoval said, explaining active volunteers must be at least 14 years old with some level of fitness because volunteering involves a lot of walking, exposure to the heat and cold. “Of course there are other volunteer opportunities such as grant writing or organization stuff, but most people want to get their hands dirty and get out there with the kids and the horses.
To contact Tailored Rides, call or text 903-402-9644 or email weybapfarm@yahoo.com.
