Four years ago, Dee Ferguson went from employee to owner of the store Sew Always.
“It was four years ago last month,” she said. “Vee Vandell, who owned the shop when it was behind Chili’s decided to sell but couldn’t find any buyers.I had worked for her for four years. She said ‘I’m just going to close it, but there are so many ladies who depend on it.’”
The small store, which Ferguson relocated to its current home at 1709 Clarksville St., not only sells fabric, buttons and many other sewing and quilting notions, but is also the center for a community of crafters, the Red River Valley Quilting Guild.
“They usually meet here, but in my classroom,” Ferguson said. “We also have the Quilts of Valor group meeting here to make quilts for veterans.”
Since the pandemic, the store hasn’t seen any meetings, but the members have kept in touch, just waiting for the day they can all meet again in person. But Covid-19 hasn’t been entirely bad for the store, either. During the summer months, when things slow down, Ferguson said the Lamar County Medical Mask sewing group made good use of Sew Always not only for materials and supplies at a time when masks were hard to find, but also for a good dropping off point for the volunteers who made the masks.
The store also helps CASA for Kids group with fundraisers, making special quilts to be auctioned off every other year to raise money for the organization.
“Our quilt guild also does what they call the ABC program, where they sew small quilts to give to foster children,” Ferguson said.
The store is about community, she added, and can be a lifeline to many older women in the area.
“We’ve had several ladies who have lost their husbands and use this as a refuge to get out of the house,” Ferguson said. The ladies meet in the classroom, for the quilting guild and it draws them out of their loneliness, she said. “You can sit in the store and hear them giggling. It’s a social thing and it’s a fellowship thing.”
The classroom has hosted many quilting classes over the years, though with the pandemic, space is more limited than before. In order to keep to the 6 feet rule, only seven are allowed at a time in the space, she said.
The store also has a Coronet, a quilting machine, that they teach classes on how to use it and rent it out.
Also working in the store is Lynn Buchanan, Ferguson’s niece, who also manages the store’s Facebook page, where they announce weekly sales, post pictures of recently made quilts and even the cat caption contest.
Two years ago, Ferguson found a stray — who she’s named Bentley — that has become the shop cat. Ferguson or Buchanan will take pictures of Bentley and post them to Facebook once a month. The best caption wins either one free yard of fabric or four quarters of the fabric of their choice.
“He’s a hoot,” Ferguson said.
