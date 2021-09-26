U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon shared his love of country and basic beliefs as he introduced himself to Texas Farm Bureau District 5 directors and their guests at a meeting last week at The Fish Fry in Paris.
Directors from Grayson, Bowie, Red River, Fannin, Delta, Collin and Lamar counties gathered at the annual meeting to learn more about Texas Farm Bureau priority issues facing the 117th U.S. Congress, and to hear from Fallon, who assumed office in January to represent the 4th Congressional District of Texas. Traditionally, the group meets in Paris yearly to receive a congressional report from the district’s sitting member of the U.S. House.
Fallon replaced fellow Republican John Ratcliffe, who in early 2020 was appointed as director of National Intelligence by then President Donald Trump. The 18 Republican county chairs in District 4 selected Fallon to run in the November General Election, a race he won with 75% of the vote against Democrat Russell Foster. A former Texas legislator, Fallon served in the Texas House from 2013 to 2019, and in the Texas Senate from January 2019 to January 2021.
During brief remarks, and as a statement to his core beliefs, Fallon shared about a T-shirt his campaign gave out during a race for the Texas Senate in 2018 when he unseated longtime Sen. Craig Estes in District 30.
“I stand for the flag, and I kneel for the cross,” Fallon said as he explained an imprint with a cross with dog tags and angels waving the American flag. “We gave out more than 5,000 of those shirts.”
As an elected official, Fallon emphasized he “works for the people in his district and not for one person in Washington.”
“As important as this job is, it doesn’t define who I am,” Fallon said. “You define who I am, my country defines who I am and my family defines who I am. I am going to do this job and paint, like President (Ronald) Reagan used to say, with bold colors and not soft pastels. And that’s going to get me in trouble, but I don’t care because we live in the greatest country history’s ever known, and we’re gonna fight for it.”
Fallon recalled man’s roughly 9,500-year history, and how people lived by the spear as small sparks of democracy were snuffed out until a single Massachusetts colonial in 1775 fired a shot heard around the world.
“I firmly believe that it was literally the hand of God interceding on the behalf of liberty and freedom, and that spark became a flame and then a fire,” Fallon said. “I argue that anyone free today owes a debt of gratitude for that colonial that pulled that trigger and took on the British Empire, the strongest military and economic power of their day.”
Going forward, Fallon said today’s generation needs to do “everything in our power to preserve the ideal and to make sure our kids and our grandkids have the same opportunities that we have.”
“That’s what gets me up in the morning,” Fallon said. “That’s what sends me to a Washington that I hate because it sucks. But it’s worth it because of my children, and it’s worth it because this country is worth fighting for.”
Following introductory remarks, Fallon listened to concerns from the audience about border security, fair agricultural markets and the excessive loss of farmland and timber resources to the construction of new reservoirs in an attempt to quench the thirst of a growing Texas population when other options remain available.
“It’s going to take an act of Congress to deal with state lawmakers, so expect to hear from us in the next two or three years,” Region D Water Planning Group member David Nabors warned.
