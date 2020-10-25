Kit boxes with computers and printers inside are stacked up along one side of an out-of-the-way office on the second floor of the Lamar County Courthouse Annex. Lamar Emergency Services Coordinator Quincy Blount looks at them, saying he just received them all as part of a Covid-19 grant. The kits will provide easy, on-the-go computer access for testing in the future.
Blount, a Lamar County native, has two paid jobs: he’s a full-time McKinney Fire Department firefighter and a part-time Lamar County emergency services coordinator, and he helps all first responders coordinate when diaster strikes — a job he has unknowingly been working toward his whole life.
“Ten years ago, I never would have thought I’d have been in emergency management,” he said, noting that’s when the previous coordinator retired. “I got to thinking about it. Well, I’m like law enforcement, I’m fire department and I’m EMS. And I know the county. I’ve lived here my entire life. … Once I took it, I enjoyed it. I really, truly enjoy it.”
Blount has certifications as a peace officer, firefighter, and emergency services technician, in addition to several others like Haz-Mat, Stop the Bleed and active shooter training. He led the county’s Dive and Rescue Team for several years, served on the local SWAT team as a tactical medic and more, roles that have transformed him into an emergency services renaissance man.
Service has become a family tradition. His father, Ronnie Blount, was a volunteer firefighter in Reno; his mother, Myra Blount, was Reno’s mayor for a while. His brother, Jaime, is an officer with the Texas Highway Patrol, while his sister works in education. He started trailing his father to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department when he was 14, he said, helping out wherever he could. He also had an uncle who was a Paris fireman. He died in 1991, when his son, Nick, was two months old.
“When he got old enough to be a fireman, he tested and joined the fire department,” Blount said.
Blount’s first job, right out of North Lamar High School in 1995, was not with emergency services, though. In order to get through his emergency medical services certification, he took a job with a cable company to pay the bills. Then, certificate in hand, he applied to both an open position at the Paris dispatch and with Paris EMS.
“It’s kind of funny, Paris dispatch hired me, and the day I was supposed to start, Chief (Bob) Hundley, who at that time was a captain, he calls me and tells me to not bother coming in,” Blount said. “And I said, ‘OK, you know it’s my first day of work?’ And he said, “You’ll be getting a phone call later.’ Kent Klinkerman called me that afternoon for Paris EMS.”
He stayed at Paris EMS for nine and a half years, he said, most of the time with his partner and friend, Kelly Newman.
“She was a huge mentor of mine,” Blount said. “... And Donna James and Chuck McMillan, they pushed me.”
After a while as an EMT, Blount decided to go for his fireman certification. A few years later, he sought his peace officer certification. In 2006, he joined the McKinney firefighting team.
Ten years ago, he settled into his other job as the part-time emergency services coordinator for Lamar County, in addition to all the volunteer positions he holds. Blount is still on the rolls of several Lamar County volunteer firefighter services, in addition to teaching classes for things like Stop the Bleed and more.
His job in Lamar County ties into his experiences through the ranks of different emergency services, connecting him with not only the basic knowledge of each branch, but also to know where to look for expertise.
“Emergency services is a lot of what you know, and how you know, but it’s also who you know,” he said. “You need to know what to expect and who to call.”
The example he used was Haz-Mat. For any kind of Haz-Mat emergency, the expert in Lamar County is Chad Graves, Blount said.
Quite often, Blount will go out on service calls, not only to help on scene, but to also evaluate how the different emergency services work together.
“I get to watch the guys that work, and see where they might need some help with equipment or training or something like that,” he said. “If I’m sitting in the office, not responding to those calls, I’m not going to see that.”
Moving parts
When an event occurs, there’s many moving parts. Dispatch takes the call and routes services where needed. A highway wreck will need the sheriff’s office, the nearest volunteer fire department, EMS, state troopers, wrecker services and possibly a helicopter. Deputies direct traffic flow, while EMS check drivers and passengers. State troopers investigate and firefighters help clean up the scene.
“There’s a whole bunch of moving parts in just a wreck on the highway that people don’t understand and don’t think about. As emergency management, I get to go out and watch all those pieces working together and see how they’re working for when the big disasters do occur,” Blount said.
Unfortunately, wrecks are common events, but the response preparation is there. Work on smaller scale events help prepare responders for the larger scale events, such as when tornadoes strike.
“I was in McKinney on duty when those tornadoes came through, and I was on the phone and listening to (Powderly Volunteer Fire Chief Roger Brussel),” Blount said. “It just kind of made me sit back and smile because I knew those guys out there working, I was listening to them, and I was like, holy cow, they’re working together, they’re talking, they’re covering this. … It just kind of flowed into what they’ve been building on for years, and it went really smooth.”
And that kind of coordination is especially important for a growing area. The Dallas metroplex is pushing its way over here, he said.
“Our end goal is to make sure citizens are taken care of,” Blount said.
Seeking help
Through different conferences and training sessions all over East Texas, he’s come into contact with other emergency leaders. He said Larry McRae is the fire chief in Mount Pleasant and has been their emergency coordinator for a lot longer than Blount’s held the role, so whenever he has a question about what to do, he’ll contact McRae. He also credits what he calls “the old-timers,” including Klinkerman, Randy Tuttle, Stuart Dodson, Jean Williams and Ronnie Bass, for mentoring him. On staff at the McKinney Fire Department, he said Brent Rollins has been an amazing mentor.
“He’s just an unbelievable guy,” Blount said, adding all of Rollins’ advice has “really and truly steered me in the right direction.”
And, like his father before him, he’s even brought along his children to some calls, saying they’ve “talked about it,” going into the fire service. Blount has two children with his wife, Tammy, including Ayden, his stepson, who is 13, and Adeley, who is 8.
Blount had mutual friends with his wife for years, but they didn’t really connect until a Facebook post in 2011. Tammy put up a picture of Ayden saying he wouldn’t take off his baseball helmet in the car. Blount posted back, “you know, if I was riding around with you, I wouldn’t take it off either,” and the relationship took off from there, he said.
“Our mutual friends were like, ‘oh my gosh, we should have set y’all up,’” Blount said. “And nature did it’s thing. We dated a while and then got married. In February, it will be nine years.”
