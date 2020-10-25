Although he would never say it himself, Bobby Walters is a local treasure. The veteran and former Paris Junior College professor and president has served the Paris community for years. He even has a building at PJC named after him — but he’d never tell you that either. Walters is now celebrating four decades of work with the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, and they wouldn’t be where they are today without him.
“He’s part of our family,” said chamber tourism director Becky Semple.
Walters volunteers at the chamber every day, often the first to get there in the morning. Semple said chamber members even worry sometimes if they arrive and Walters isn’t already there waiting. He said although he’s been involved with the chamber for years, he really dove headfirst into volunteering after the loss of his wife, Imy. He needed something to do day in and day out without his lifelong partner, and figured there was nothing better than helping people get to know the place he calls home.
“When my wife passed away, I didn’t want to just stay home. I wanted to do something that would help our community…” Walters said. “So basically, I asked permission, I guess you might say, from the folks down here, if it’d be all right (for me to) hang out down here and help with different things. If it’s watering the plants or sweeping the floor — whatever I can do.”
In his 80s, Walters is still nimble as can be, but Semple said sometimes his dedication to his work means he tries to do too much for the chamber.
“Sometimes he lifts things that are way too heavy, or gets on a ladder he’s not supposed to,” she said, giving him a knowing stare.
Not only does he dedicate his time to the community organization, but Walters was key in getting the chamber the space it has now, the Plaza Art Gallery. When the gallery was used for art full time, Bobby and Imy were very involved in it, and when the owner got sick, he was a part of helping to transition the building over from only being a gallery to housing the chamber as well.
“Bobby was very instrumental in that,” Semple said.
While Walters could’ve picked any organization to donate his time to, he said the chamber was at the top of his list because of the lessons his father had taught him as a young kid. His father was involved with the chamber for years too, but he also owned a service station that Walters would help out at frequently. He said his dad taught him the principles of customer service and treating guests right, skills that he appreciates and brings to the table now that he welcomes visitors to the Paris community.
“I don’t know if I want to call it a gift, but dealing with people is a very important thing, because every time somebody comes in, they’re like a customer,” Walters said. “And we need to treat the customer in a way that they will continue to come back and have good relationships.”
His father taught him to be specific with his language, too and it’s helped him become the welcoming, gracious person the chamber staff knows him to be.
“It’s not ‘What do you want?’ it’s ‘How can I help you?’” Walters said. “Our people who come in, our visitors to our community, are very important. We need to show our best foot forward when we’re talking to people about our community.”
That spirit of service is one of the things chamber President Paul Allen has gleaned from working with Walters. Even though Allen is in charge of the chamber, he considers Walters a major mentor to him. He exemplifies what it means to care about a community.
“He is an example to anyone, of what giving of your time means and being the kind of servant that he is,” Allen said. “And I just look forward to seeing him every day. He’s just a great example and a great mentor.”
Semple, Allen and all the chamber staff say the chamber wouldn’t be the same without Walters and all the time he has given to ensure visitors get the best experience possible and that they leave Paris impressed and proud of the time they spent there. For him, it’s not about recognition, it’s about doing the right thing.
“(He is) selfless, caring, kind and patriotic to the hundredth degree. He loves the Lord, he loves his country and he is always willing to do anything before you ask him,” Semple said.
