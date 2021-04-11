Team sports are a way for children to get active, build character and make lasting friendships. And for the children of Lamar County, there are more than ample avenues to take part in those team sports.
For Paris youth looking to get into baseball, there’s the Paris Optimist Club, with teams for young children and teenagers alike.
The league enjoys two seasons each year: a spring season and a smaller season of fall ball.
The club, which has provided an outlet for local youth to play competitive baseball since the 1960s, has seen steady growth of late, executive director Sabra Vaughan said. In recent years, the club has averaged between 750 and 800 participating children. In fall ball, the club typically sees around 250 children sign up.
Despite the growth in recent years, this year saw a slight dip in registration, with about 675 children signing up to play, executive director Sabra Vaughan said.
The club has developed a reputation for success in recent years as well. In 2019, the 10U team won the Dixie League World Series, competing against youth teams from across the country. Then in 2020, even though the coronavirus pandemic prevented the team from repeating as national champs, they still won the state championship.
“We’re proud of all of our kids, of course, but when a team is able to do that, it’s incredibly exciting for them, but also for everyone,” Vaughan said. “They put in a lot of work and dedication, and seeing it all pay off is great.”
The season kicked off in March, and Vaughan said registration for the 2021 fall season will likely open in May. To stay up to date with registration and the coming season, find regular updates on the club’s Facebook page.
“Fall ball isn’t a part of (Dixie Youth Baseball), but it’s a good way for kids to get acclimated,” Vaughan said. “It helps them get accustomed to the higher level of play if they’re going from tee ball to coach-pitch, or coach pitch to having your opponent pitch to you.”
One new addition to the Optimist Club’s season will be a weekend tournament where the Paris teams will have the opportunity to compete against teams that enter from across the state. That tournament will take place April 17-18.
“We’re really excited for that,” Vaughan said. “We hope it does well, both for the kids, but also for the community as a whole.”
For children who’d rather try their hand at softball, there’s the Paris Ranger League, headed up by the City of Paris.
Averaging between 250 and 300 children per season, the Paris Ranger League plays teams from local communities including Blossom, Bogata, Bonham, Ector and Detroit. Then, the season wraps up with regional and statewide competition.
“It’s a great time,” Paris recreational supervisor Bridget Domengeaux said.
The fast-pitch league features 12U and 15U teams, though the size of the individual team can vary based on the number of participants each year, Domengeaux said.
Many of the girls who take part in Ranger League as children go on to find success on the diamond for their high school softball teams, Domengeaux said.
“That’s the most rewarding part, by far,” she said. “Seeing the girls grow as ball players and people, and then seeing them go on and succeed at the next level — it’s just very rewarding.”
The district tournament rotates between participating cities each year, and this year will be Paris’ turn to host the tournament.
There are options for recreational play outside of Paris, too. In Blossom, there’s the Blossom Baseball Association. The Blossom league averages a little over 100 kids per season, and it has been steadily growing, director Ryan Gordon previously said.
The association covers a wide range of age groups, starting with tee ball for young children and going up to more competitive teams for teenagers.
The BBA kicked off its season earlier this month, and Blossom residents can stay up-to-date on the league’s goings-on at the association’s Facebook page.
