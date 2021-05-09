Paris Community Choir is still silent, despite falling case numbers and increasing vaccination rates, and the choir’s director and members are unsure when the group will be active again.
In early 2020, when the Covid-19 virus was beginning to spread across the world, the members of PCC were already in rehearsals for the spring concert.
“We were in the middle of preparing an outstanding spring concert in March of 2020 when everything came to a halt in April,” said Alaina Logee Downing, the choir’s director. “It would have pushed our musicians to their absolute limits, and I believe the community would have walked away from the concert inspired and awestruck. The fellowship and musical enrichment found in our weekly rehearsals is sorely missed.”
More than a year later, PCC is still on a pandemic-enforced hiatus, Downing said. Members use the group’s Facebook page to communicate with one another, posting funny “musical” memes and videos of other musicians and choirs.
“Sometimes I post a ‘daily singing tip’ in which I take a few minutes to video myself giving a mini voice lesson tackling some common vocal problems,” Downing said.
“While some of the choir are already fully vaccinated, many say that they would only consider meeting again if everyone was also vaccinated,” she added. “A few are hesitant to jump right into getting their vaccine but not completely opposed to the idea. And, of course, there are those that are staunchly against the idea of the vaccine.
“The question then becomes, how do we meet safely with such varied views on the severity of the virus as well as the necessity of a vaccine? It’s complicated and personal. I have heard that several volunteer choirs as well as professional ensembles in the Dallas area are requiring vaccines to join their respective groups. Some of our members feel like this is the only safe way to continue and others have clearly stated that while they are anxious to begin again, if the vaccine is a requirement, they will not be joining.
“I know that there will be a day in the future where we can all meet safely vaccinated or not, but who’s to say when that will be?” said Downing, a Paris native and North Lamar graduate who has performed professionally in several opera companies. “Thankfully the decision to resume rehearsals does not lie on my shoulders alone, but rather on those of the Paris Community Theatre Board, of which the choir is officially affiliated. The theater board of directors will meet in May to discuss these issues and hopefully definitively decide on guidelines and requirements that not only align with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations, but serve our community needs.”
Downing said the consensus among the choir is that the only singing they’ve been doing for the last year is in the shower.
“The voice is like any muscle in your body, if you don’t use it, it will atrophy. I have found this to be true in my own voice. Even though I sing quite a lot as the music director at First United Methodist Church, it’s not the kind of singing that I was doing in 2019,” she said.
“Even though each person in the Community Choir has an opinion on the general state of things, one commonality among them is they can’t wait to sing again,” Downing said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.