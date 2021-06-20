The tractor business is booming as the region exits the rainy season and enters the height of summer. Cunningham Equipment Co. not only sells tractors, it also has some advice as to the best types of equipment to suit local agricultural needs.
Greg Cunningham, co-owner of Cunningham Equipment, specified three types of landowners and different ideal tractors for each. For new landowners, he recommends a compact series tractor.
“There’s all kinds of other attachments that he could get to add to it that can help him spread dirt, spread gravel for a driveway. Grapples, that’s a deal that goes on the front of a front end loader that’s become a popular attachment for clearing brush. We have a lot of trees, a lot of brush in Lamar County, and a guy that’s maybe buying a place that’s 5 or 10 acres, a lot of that may need to be cleared,” he said.
However, for those looking to take up farming or ranching, they will need a machine that serves a greater purpose than simply mowing the lawn. They may also need other equipment, including balers and rakers.
“There are different types of equipment to either spray the grass for weed control or put out fertilizer. And then, if he’s trying to raise cattle on that land, he’s gonna want a tractor where especially in the winter he can go move hay, a tractor large enough to move around bales and feed his cattle,” Cunningham said, adding each customer has different needs based on their land and business.
“When we talk to folks about that, we’re trying to make sure what size, what weight of bale you think you’re gonna be buying if you’re buying hay. And that’s going to influence how large a tractor, weight-wise, he’s going to want. We do our best to make sure that we’re not getting him something too small, that we’ll have a proper way to keep things safe,” he said.
Some, though, are in the market for an upgrade, and many are turning to tractors such as the 2021 Massey Ferguson WR9980. The tractor is a self-propelled mower, with conditioners, windrowers, hay and forage equipment. It also has 265 engine horsepower, cab air suspension, high road speed options, AG3000 Autoguide, radial turf tires and more features.
However, new tractors hot off the market have become less common, even as technology improves, Cunningham said. In fact, due to extensive environmental regulations on tractors and similar equipment, many prefer to rent older equipment still on the market.
“Here in the last 10 to 15 years, technology in especially larger tractors has expanded. A lot of what has driven that is emissions requirements. Tractors 20 years ago that may not have had computers to control the engine do now. And a lot of that is trying to get more efficiency, but the second thing is how tight the emissions requirements have gotten for diesel engines and so forth,” Cunningham said.
The pandemic affected tractor sales as well.
“Since Covid, demand on a lot of tractors and so forth has increased because last year there were a lot of people who found themselves with extra time on their hands, having to work from home. And so that increased demand on smaller tractors for somebody that might have 5 to 10 acres to take care of their place,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham Equipment is the oldest dealership of its type in Lamar County, Cunningham said. It is family owned and operated and still holds to its roots as a singular, non-chain establishment.
“We are a tractor and farm equipment dealership. Our two main brands are New Holland and Massey Ferguson. We are also a Reinke irrigation dealer, so we sell and service center pivot irrigation systems for larger farms. We have a complete line of hay tools, balers, mowers, rakes and tillage tools,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham Equipment is at 2280 S. Church St. in Paris.
