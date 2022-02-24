Gatopoulos reported from Athens. Associated Press journalists Lefteris Pitarakis in Athens, Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, Sylvie Corbet in Paris, Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and AP staff from around Europe contributed.

___

Follow Kantouris at https://twitter.com/CostasKantouris and Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos