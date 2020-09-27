In accordance with our mission statement, Paris ISD “provides a quality education to a diverse student population, enabling each to achieve full potential and become a productive, responsible citizen.”
At PISD, we have outstanding schools and programs with high quality teachers who embrace diversity. We are preparing our students for the multicultural world they will face. We live in a world where it is no longer enough for our students to read, write and do math. They must also be able to interact with everyone around them — not just those who look like them. At PISD, we promote the belief that diversity is a competitive advantage.
Our academic priorities for the district are to engage all students, focusing on personalizing student learning, ensuring every PISD student is reading at or above grade level by the third grade and to continue the involvement of parents in their child’s education. Research proves that when parents and teachers work together as a team, student success is inevitable.
Giving student choice provides an environment for student success. We offer an environment that supports varied learning styles and the individual interests and needs of our students. These variety of choices offered at Paris ISD involves students in their education and helps them strive for success. As one of the largest school districts in Northeast Texas, we have resources and the facilities to meet the needs and interests of our students.
Numerous studies show that the foundation for a successful higher education begins at an early age. This is first established at Lamar County Head Start and Givens Early Childhood Center for families who qualify. Our two elementary schools — Aikin and Justiss — have received the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools award for the past three years, for schools that go the extra mile each day, building an environment where students and staff feel safe and connected. Students are encouraged to reach their full potential both creatively and academically.
Advanced academic, fine arts classes of music and art and special activities prepare students for the real world through a focus on leadership, teamwork and problem solving. Crockett Intermediate, named one of 2015 Schools to Watch, offers a challenging core curriculum where students develop their knowledge and skills significantly beyond traditional expectations.
Paris Junior High offers a nurturing, creative learning environment in a culture of social and emotional support. Students develop self-confidence and problem-solving skills while taking classes such as band, outdoors exploration, advanced technology and visual arts, along with a rigorous academic core curriculum.
Paris High School offers a strong science, technology, engineering and math program. Community service projects help students become service-oriented problem solvers. Students can take photography, business, culinary arts, robotics, forensic science, criminal justice, health science, agriculture related classes and pre-engineering courses. A new state-of-the-art CTE facility with an automotive classroom and lab provides students with hands-on experience to develop skills to be successful in today’s workforce. PHS encourages students to begin their college career and offers students the opportunity to earn up to 32 dual credit hours of college fully funded by Paris ISD.
The advanced academic program has been recognized as one of the best in the state. The College Board recently recognized 14 Paris High School students with AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams. The district has received recognitions by the Texas Education Agency for college readiness success, plus exceptional use of High School Allotment Funds. Our students are prepared with rigor and are accepted by prestigious universities such as Air Force & Naval Academy, Cornell, Duke, MIT, WestPoint, Notre Dame, Stanford, and all major universities in the U.S. In addition, our graduates are awarded on average more than $1.5 million each year in scholarships and grants.
There are very few choices more important than selecting a school that is right for your child. Travis High School of Choice is another example of the many options that we offer. Families living inside and outside of our district boundaries can request to attend Travis High School of Choice and participate in a non-traditional, self-paced high school learning environment and earn a high school diploma.
As an open enrollment school district, Paris ISD continues its legacy of excellence in education with high student achievement, which showcases the ever present Wildcat Pride. The result is a school district with strong student and community confidence in the quality of our schools as well as state and national recognition of our success. The district is blessed to have strong campus principals, who hire great teachers who are passionate about teaching their students. This is never more evident than now as teachers go beyond what is expected of them to continue to provide optimal opportunities for our students in the midst of a pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.