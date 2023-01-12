Four students from North Lamar and Paris high schools recently brought home honors from Texas Music Educators Association’s Area tryouts in Nacogdoches and Plano on Jan. 7, for places in the state band and choir.

Dylan Melvin, of North Lamar, and Anderson Bunch, of Paris, were named to the All-State Band while Paris High School’s Johnathan Young and Kenzie Pence from North Lamar High School were selected for the All-State Choir.

