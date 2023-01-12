Four students from North Lamar and Paris high schools recently brought home honors from Texas Music Educators Association’s Area tryouts in Nacogdoches and Plano on Jan. 7, for places in the state band and choir.
Dylan Melvin, of North Lamar, and Anderson Bunch, of Paris, were named to the All-State Band while Paris High School’s Johnathan Young and Kenzie Pence from North Lamar High School were selected for the All-State Choir.
Bunch earned state band honors for the second year in a row. He placed third at the Area audition against students from all over northeast Texas, which earned him a spot in the TMEA All-State Band. Bunch was the first Paris High student to make the band since 2009.
Pence was chosen for the All-State Choir through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region and Area levels. She is a student of Rebecca Hildreth, who is a member of the TMEA, which is a 14,000 member organization headquartered in Austin.
Young was named third chair bass at the Area audition, making him the first Paris student to make the All-state choir in five years. Young’s audition process included excerpts from six songs in four languages — English, French, Swedish and Latin. His road to state included tryouts at the Regional, Pre-Area and Area meets with each requiring him to be in the top percentage of each tryout group in order to advance to the next round.
This is Melvin’s first time to perform with the TMEA All-State band. Melvin plays the saxophone.
Brody Holleman, Madison Meyer and Melissa Allen contributed to this story.
