After a 36-year career in education in two school districts, Detroit Superintendent Kathie Thompson is saying goodbye to education for now.
She is leaving her post as Detroit ISD superintendent at the end of the school year, but she says she will likely be back doing something in an educational field down the road.
And why not: Teaching and encouraging youngsters to learn is something that she has wanted to do since she was a child herself.
“I have wanted to be a teacher since I was in the second grade,” she said.
Teachers along the way kept inspiring her toward a career in education, such as her seventh-grade teacher that would read to her and her classmates, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
That little book is about scrappy kids given to mayhem that are transformed by the story of Jesus’ birth as they rehearse for the school Christmas pageant.
The story made an impact on Thompson.
“It was just a wonderful story,” she said. “That is what sent me on my way to being a reading teacher.”
She landed her first job as a teacher shortly after graduation from East Texas State University.
A friend of hers who was working at Mount Vernon ISD told her about a midyear opening at one of the district’s schools. And not long after applying, Thompson had her own classroom in January of ’87 after graduating in December of 1986.
She has served as a school counselor, middle school principal and assistant superintendent before taking the DISD superintendent position in 2019.
During her first school year at Detroit Independent School District, Covid-19 struck and impacted school personnel as nothing had before.
“In the spring we went out for spring break,” she said and that is the week that schools around the state and country started closing. “I talked to Stanley (the superintendent at Rivercrest ISD at the time). “We decided to postpone it (returning to school).”
She said she and the superintendents of the three other school districts in Red River County worked together during the crisis. Her staff did, too.
“During Covid, Cady Wolf, our school nurse, and I worked hand-in-hand to ensure we followed protocols. She was an excellent resource and diligent in her job,” Thompson said. “After Covid, we received a grant to add a registered nurse, Stephanie Williams. This addition was a welcome relief to Mrs. Wolf and the secondary campus. Covid also brought about the need for more emotional health support for our elementary students.”
She focused on improving the library selections for students.
“Brandi Craver, Region 8 consultant, has worked diligently with Detroit ISD libraries to cull nonrelevant and damaged books over the past few years. We have bought approximately 3,200 new books and about 100 electronic books since 2019 for our students,” she said.
Students are thankful for the efforts to improve the selections in the library.
“The new books look fun to read,” said student Harley Townes.
“It’s exciting to have new titles to choose from,” added student Blakeleigh Ramon.
“As an old reading teacher, it is good to see that libraries are a place of excitement again,” Thompson said.
Over the years, she has seen the governing body of the district change members, but the members have always had in their hearts to do the best they could for the students of the district, she said.
“The board at Detroit has always been made up of people who genuinely care about the students and the education they receive. Our board and administrative team have worked together to make many necessary personnel changes to improve the quality of education our students were receiving,” she said. “Changes usually bring some conflict and Detroit has not been any different in that aspect. I call these growing pains, and usually they are brought about by people that need help understanding the big picture of the needs and procedures of the educational world. Accountability is hard to accept when none has been present.”
“During my time on the board, Kathie has continuously shown her support for the district by attending various events where she cheers on and supports our students,” said board President Shane Henderson. “Additionally, Kathie has maintained a positive attitude and has always kept the students’ best interest at heart.”
“I am very proud of several necessary staff additions,” Thompson said of the hires she has made during her tenure at DISD.
“Chief Jake Stinson has brought awareness of proper safety measures for our staff, students and areas around the campus,” she said.
Another of Thompson’s hires praised Thompson’s leadership.
“Mrs. Thompson hired me in July 2021. While this has been a short time together, I have watched her remain steadfast in her position of overseeing the operation of DISD. Her love of education is reflective in her support of DISD students and staff by attending many athletic, UIL and campus events,” said administrative assistant Shannon Carson. “She is a visible leader in the District. Staying abreast of TEA news and legislative changes is always on her radar.”
“Our cheer team has developed into becoming a UIL competitive team,” Thompson said. “This past year under the direction of Mrs. Wendy Beard, they performed for the first time (in UIL competition). They did not place, but their scores were in the top half of all the teams. That is a win in my book.”
Thompson has also been a cheerleader, rooting on her district’s students in various endeavors, colleagues said.
“Mrs. Thompson truly supports every child at Detroit ISD. She attends every school and community function possible. She has been known to watch a volleyball game in Maud and still be at the football game in Cumby that same night,” school board member Ginney Minter said. “She supports athletics, FFA, FLCA, the cheer team, archery, PTO, NHS, UIL academics, ag mechanics, you name it. She will be there cheering on our students. She is also very supportive of community events like the Detroit Eagle Education Foundation, PTO fundraisers and the AG Alumni banquets. We will miss seeing her face not only around the campus, but in our community as well.”
Staffers and board members alike will miss her, they said.
“I wish her only the best in whatever the future may hold for her,” Carson said.
“I have appreciated you so much with everything. With me being new to the board, you have been great for me,” school board member Casey Davis said. “I know I can be hard-headed at times to say the least. I will miss you personally and I hope the next superintendent can handle adversity the way you have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.