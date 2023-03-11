 Skip to main content
Stewart nominated for superintendent of the year

A successful $51 million bond election, an increase in security and the reversal of a downward spiral in enrollment all are supporting factors in the North ISD nomination of Superintendent Kelli Stewart for Region VIII Superintendent of the Year. Trustees made the nomination at a Thursday meeting.

Stewart will now join other nominees from the Mount Pleasant-based center in competition for Regional Superintendent of the Year. Winners from each of the state’s 20 education centers will compete later this year for the Texas Association of School Board’s Superintendent of the Year.

