Stewart nominated for superintendent of the year

A successful $51 million bond election, an increase in security and the reversal of a downward spiral in enrollment all are supporting factors in the North ISD nomination of Superintendent Kelli Stewart for Region VIII Superintendent of the Year. Trustees made the nomination at a Thursday meeting.
Stewart will now join other nominees from the Mount Pleasant-based center in competition for Regional Superintendent of the Year. Winners from each of the state’s 20 education centers will compete later this year for the Texas Association of School Board’s Superintendent of the Year.
“Kelli provides excellent leadership and support for the Board of Trustees, other administrators and teachers,” board president Sheila Daughtrey said. “She is highly student motivated since her background has been teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal. She is highly visible and involved in student activities in addition to caring for her own family.”
Daughtrey credited Stewart for possessing “keen intelligence, high morals, a good sense of humor, an abundance of energy, a permanent smile and a ‘good dose’ of common sense.”
“Loyalty to her district exemplifies her daily life,” Daughtrey said. “She is loyal to her family, her friends, her church, her colleagues and her school district. Socially, she has grace and polish and can handle the amenities of any situation.”
According to Daughtrey, North Lamar struggled with finances, had a declining enrollment and had experienced two failed bond elections when the board nominated Stewart for the lead administrative position in 2019.
Property owners approved a $51 million bond election in May 2021 to build a new elementary school, rehabilitate existing campuses, add to technology, purchase buses and make improvements to athletic and fine arts facilities.
District Information Officer Melissa Allen credited Stewart with steps to improve campus security with the addition of a police office, upgraded police vehicles, the addition to the district’s armed staff, the creation of a safety and security committee from the community and the development of additional training for staff members concerning critical incidents.
Allen also cited the addition of a prekindergarten class for 3-year-olds and the addition of classes to Career and Technology Education as accomplishments.
“When Mrs. Stewart took over the position in 2019, North Lamar was struggling with finances,” Allen said. “Many budget cuts and restraints had to be put in place. Because of those decisions and many more sound decisions made afterwards, North Lamar has been successful in rebuilding our resources back.”
