Compared with Lamar County’s recent brash of storms, the head of emergency management said last weekend’s storms could have been worse.
“We actually came out decent,” Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said Monday. “We had a few homes receive some damage, and we had some tree damage, but other than that, we came out pretty good.”
An intense line of storms moved across Texas, sending Lamar County into thunderstorm warnings and a brief tornado watch Friday.
Blount said a few homes received damage from straight-line winds, and one person was rescued after the roof of their house trapped them underneath a carport, but there were no reported injuries during the storms.
“Basically, the roof blew off the house,” he said, “The way (the roof) landed, it made it where they couldn’t get out.”
Shortly before the storms, the City of Paris issued robocalls, and the Paris Police Department posted social media warnings, alerting citizens that one of its warning sirens did not work.
City and county officials later clarified that the siren, located at South Church Street and Evergreen Cemetery, was not working due to mechanical failure.
In one of the social media postings, the Deport Volunteer Fire Department posted that its warning siren also did not work.
Roy Moll, president and captain of the volunteer fire department, said its lone warning siren has been out of service for close to a year.
“The next closest one is in Pattonville, and it comes nowhere near close to being able to be heard,” he said.
Moll said the fire department drove trucks up and down Deport’s streets to alert citizens of the approaching storm.
While no tornadoes were officially reported, Moll thinks one touched down in the southeastern portion of the county.
“They haven’t said for sure, but pretty sure it was a tornado that hit,” Moll said. “While I was outside spotting, I believe the tornado spun my truck around with me in it.”
The storms damaged numerous electric polls throughout Lamar and Red River counties, leaving an undetermined number without electricity.
City airport Cox Field received an inch and a half of rain, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Blount said he was worried when he saw the storms heading to the county.
“I cringed when I saw everything coming in,” Blount said Monday. “But luckily, God had his hand out there and said, ‘Oh, wait, we’re going to spare Lamar County some damage this time.”
