Compared with Lamar County’s recent brash of storms, the head of emergency management said last weekend’s storms could have been worse.

“We actually came out decent,” Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said Monday. “We had a few homes receive some damage, and we had some tree damage, but other than that, we came out pretty good.”

