The 2023 spring severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want everyone to be ready. The National Weather Service Office out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the Skywarn Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with the City of Paris. There is no cost to attend this class, and no registration is required.
This class is for anyone with an interest in severe weather, established storm spotters, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. This class is part of the NWS Fort Worth Office’s annual severe weather preparedness campaign. Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule: https://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
