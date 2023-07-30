Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

 The Paris News

Editor's Note: To view 2023 certified roll download the PDF.

Certified property tax rolls now in the hands of the 14 entities served by the Lamar County Appraisal District indicate a strong real estate market, which is driving up prices and resulting in increased property tax bills for businesses, industries and homeowners.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.