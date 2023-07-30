Editor's Note: To view 2023 certified roll download the PDF.
Certified property tax rolls now in the hands of the 14 entities served by the Lamar County Appraisal District indicate a strong real estate market, which is driving up prices and resulting in increased property tax bills for businesses, industries and homeowners.
Countywide, this year’s certified totals reached roughly $7.4 billion with a net taxable value of roughly $6.5 billion, according to a 178-page report available as a link on The Paris News website.
Lamar County Appraisal District delivered the 2023 Certified Appraisal Totals last week to meet a July 25 state deadline. Entities now can put final touches on budgets and set tax rates for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The rolls represent 97% of total values within the county with another 3% of properties still being reviewed in protest hearings by an Appraisal Review Board.
As Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee predicted earlier in the year, both the assessed value and the number of new properties within Lamar County increased dramatically.
“The number of properties on tax rolls showed an increase as new construction continues,” Lee said. “The real estate market is very strong, and prices have been on the rise. This year, the number of properties increased to 39,608, up 379 from the previous year.”
Lee noted that state law requires local appraisal districts to appraise property at 100% of the market value, a determination evaluated each year by the Texas Comptroller’s Office via its School District Property Value Study delivered after the first of the year.
“The result of the study of the district’s appraisal last year indicated local values were not at market value, and values have been increased to meet the market value standard,” Lee said about the appraisal district’s efforts to bring local values within 95% of state values to avoid a loss of state revenue for local school districts.
If local values are not within the 95% range, the state uses higher Comptroller Office values to determine the amount of state funding each district is to receive while a school district collects local taxes based on lower property values certified by the local appraisal district, resulting in a loss of funding.
As a result of the 2022 state property value study, and without successful appeals now is progress, North Lamar ISD stands to lose roughly $4 million; Paris, $1.3 million; Chisum, $626,683, and Prairiland, $535,943, according to newspaper files.
“We hired one of the best consultants in the state to assist us, but the market in our county outpaced what he set for our values,” Lee said in February via email communication. “We are deeply disappointed in the results of the study, and hope that the (local school districts) appeals will be successful.”
As assessed values increase and property tax bills reflect those increases, so do protests from property owners with this year’s appraisal notices resulting in 3,636 formal protests, more than double the 2022 number of 1,721, according to Lee.
Appointed by the district judges to hear formal protest still in hearings through August are chairwoman Tonya McMikel, Marc Whitney, Ray Ball, Leroy Samuels and Michael Rhoades.
“Most of the protests are resolved before any formal hearings are set, but this year the board has heard and determined values for 1,012 protests with 201 no shows, 914 settlements made with property owners before a formal hearing, and 1,509 protest hearings still pending,” Lee said.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
