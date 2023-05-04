North Lamar ISD held a Career Fair last Friday for sophomores, juniors and seniors. The event featured over 25 local businesses that set up booths to engage with students and discuss career choices and pathways. The Career Fair provided an opportunity for students to learn about potential career paths and gain insights from professionals in the community. Students were able to interact with representatives from a variety of industries and ask questions about their work, education and training requirements, and what a typical day on the job might look like.
