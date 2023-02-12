Paris Junior High’s Arjan Khadka, spelled his way to the top at the Lamar County Spelling Bee Wednesday.
Khadka, an eighth-grade student at Paris Junior High, took first place at the Lamar County Spelling Bee and will represent Lamar County at the 65th annual Dallas Regional Spelling Bee on March 11.
“I’ve been working for this trophy for four years,” Khadka said.
Winnie Besteman, from Excel Christian Academy, took second place. She is the alternate if Khadka cannot make it to the Dallas regional bee for whatever reason.
After winning their campus bees in January, sixteen students competed from North Lamar ISD, Paris ISD and Excel Christian Academy.
“Arjan is not only intelligent but is willing to work for it,” said Eva Dickey, Paris Junior High spelling bee coordinator. “He studies hard, and Paris Junior High could not be more proud to have him represent us in the Dallas Regional Spelling Bee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.