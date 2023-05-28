Success Center for Learning has named Ella Ryan Harper as the recipient of the annual Scholarship for Success. For the 24th year, Success Center has offered a scholarship to a graduating high school senior who has attended Success Center. A committee reviewed all applications to select the recipient of this year’s $500 scholarship.
Harper, a Paris High School junior, first attended Success Center to strengthen her mathematical skills, an area in which she had always lacked confidence. She recalled kind and supportive staff members who helped increase her understanding and helped build up her love of learning.
Harper continued sessions at Success Center for more advanced classes such as AP calculus and AP chemistry. She saidthat through this support, she was able to -comprehend the subject matter and thrive in these classes, which consequently improved her class ranking and allowed her to get accepted into the programs and business schools of her dreams.
Harper said that Success Center taught her many other valuable lessons, including to never be afraid to ask for help, to push herself to do hard things, and to believe that she can achieve anything she puts her mind to. She says that she will carry these lessons with her as she furthers her education.
After high school graduation, Harper will be attending Southern Methodist University to major in Finance.
