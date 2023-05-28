Ella Ryan Harper.jpg

Success Center for Learning has named Ella Ryan Harper as the recipient of the annual Scholarship for Success. For the 24th year, Success Center has offered a scholarship to a graduating high school senior who has attended Success Center. A committee reviewed all applications to select the recipient of this year’s $500 scholarship.

Harper, a Paris High School junior, first attended Success Center to strengthen her mathematical skills, an area in which she had always lacked confidence. She recalled kind and supportive staff members who helped increase her understanding and helped build up her love of learning.

