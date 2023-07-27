MOUNT PLEASANT — The Sulphur River Basin Authority board passed a $196,286 budget for fiscal year 2023-24 and named a new executive director at a Tuesday afternoon meeting at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center.
The board named David Weidman, of Mount Vernon, as executive director with a Sept. 1 starting date.
“I want to commend the personnel committee for finding a wonderful candidate for executive director,” board chairman Chris Spencer, of Hughes Springs, said. “I am very much looking forward to it, David.”
SRBA has been without an executive director for several months while longtime employee Nancy Rose has filled many of the duties.
Weidman comes to the board after a 20-year stint as general manager of the Franklin County Water District in Mount Vernon, an organization he joined as a lake patrol officer in 1993 after working several years as a Fort Worth patrol officer and crime scene investigator. A native of Hutchison, Kansas, he holds a business degree from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M-Commerce.
Weidman is a former alderman on the Mount Vernon City Council, has served as chairman of the city’s Economic Development Corporation and chairman of the Housing Authority Board of Directors. He now serves on the Texas Water Conservation Association board, is a member of the Region 2 Regional Flood Planning Group and previously served on the Region D Regional Water Planning Group.
A board member of Kitty Cove Rescue, Weidman said in his spare time, he and his wife, Pam Wiedman, enjoy spending time rescuing animals and with their seven grandchildren.
During a public forum earlier in the meeting, several people voiced concerns about soil erosion and contamination of the basin by the numerous solar farms under construction. Speakers claimed topsoil is being removed and materials from damaged or worn solar panels could leak into the ground and end up in streams that feed into the Sulphur River.
“I have never seen anything perpetrated on the State of Texas as bad as happening now in my 80 years,” said Hopkins County resident Larry Argenbright. “They have taken the topsoil off out there and there’s nothing left. When it rains there is silt and crap running right down the creek. And these panels, if they crack, it’s going to underground water, and then you’ve got another problem down the river.”
As a teaser to a report on a population study, expected to be finished soon, board member Reeves Hayter, from Paris, shared a graphic showing population projections for 2050 for the Sulphur River basin.
“You can see those projections range from probably 600,000 people all the way down to 375,000 people, so there’s a very wide range,” Hayter said. “The point is that population projections are opinions, and people that know what they’re doing and have no ax to grind can still come up with very different answers.”
Formed by the 69th Texas Legislature in 1985, the Sulphur River Basin Authority is delegated the responsibilities to provide for the conservation and development of the state’s natural resources within the Sulphur River basin. The basin includes all or part of Fannin, Hunt, Lamar, Hopkins, Red River, Franklin, Titus, Morris, Bowie, Cass and Delta counties.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
