With schools out for the summer, those facing food insecurity struggle even more, but there are several locations offering free breakfast and lunch for children under age 18.
Summer meal programs are open across Lamar and Red River counties through June and August, depending on the location.
Paris has eight locations where children can eat for free, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Meals Site Finder website. Blossom, Deport, Powderly and Clarksville each have one location.
Four of Paris Independent School District’s campuses will eventually offer food this summer, with Justiss Elementary School being the first to open its doors Thursday, according to the USDA.
Melissa Allen, spokewoman for North Lamar Independent School District, wrote her district began serving meals Thursday at Bailey Intermediate School and Parker Elementary School in Powderly.
Paris ISD is sponsoring lunch at the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley and is offering lunch on its school buses located at Sherman Court, George Wright Homes and Booker T. Washington Homes, according to Rachal Caywood, Paris ISD’s food service director.
“They’re going to actually get on the bus and read a book while the kids are eating,” she said, adding that the district’s mobile library bus will station at each location.
“We will also have our Cats on the Prowl library bus, alongside our meal bus, providing our kids with access to books they can read throughout the summer,” district Superintendent Althea Dixon added in a statement.
Paris ISD is also sponsoring meals at Blossom Elementary School in Blossom and Deport Elementary School in Deport.
“We partner with them,” Caywood said. “We provide meals, and then they take them over there and feed them.”
Children and those with disabilities can eat breakfast and lunch in Clarksville, beginning Monday at Clarksville High School in Clarksville.
Participating families do not have to apply, register or provide identification, wrote Rebecca Segovia, Clarksville Independent School District’s director of food service, in a news release.
The summer meal program, federally funded and administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, is available in areas where at least 50% of children are eligible for free and reduced-price lunch, according to the Texas State Library’s website.
“We do have some children that actually walk to the schools to get meals, over there at Justiss especially, so it’s very important,” Caywood said, explaining that the buses will be able to provide meals to those without transportation who cannot walk to school.
The Summer Food Service Program began in 1968 as an amendment to the National School Lunch Act.
It became its own separate program in 1975 and has served more than 2.28 million children nationwide.
