A Sumner man is facing the possibility of spending decades behind bars after a woman said he killed her kitten and assaulted her for approximately four hours.
Jordan Lee Carroll, 22, of Sumner, was held Tuesday at Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $100,000 for a warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to jail records.
Reno police dispatched at 6:24 a.m. June 17 to meet with a woman who said Carroll assaulted her, according to court records.
The woman told police she awoke around 2:15 a.m. when Carroll, whom she had a relationship with, entered her apartment, took her phone and began arguing, according to an affidavit.
Carroll then punched the woman in the face multiple times, leaving her with a bloodied nose, swollen left eye and broken front teeth, according to an affidavit.
She also said Carroll strangled her with his hand, causing her to cough blood and become nauseated and disoriented, according to an affidavit, and presented bruising on the side of her neck consistent with strangulation.
When Carroll took the dead kitten outside, the woman locked the door and jumped from a second-floor window to escape, according to an affidavit.
He was arrested Friday by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and faces between two and 20 years and no more than a $10,000 fine if convicted.
Intoxication manslaughter
An 18-year-old Paris man has been arrested and charged after a fatal May 29 rollover crash on Farm to Market 2122, north of Roxton.
Landon Kyle Allen, 18, was held May 29 at Lamar County Jail for warrants charging him with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to jail records.
He was released later that day, according to jail records, on bonds totaling $40,000.
Lamar County deputies arrived at the scene of the one-vehicle wreck with Allen approaching them and saying he was drunk and had been driving, according to an affidavit released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A passenger, 18-year-old Nathaniel Bohanan, was killed and was found next to the vehicle, and another 16-year-old passenger was seriously injured, according to DPS records.
Allen told deputies that he walked to get help prior to the arrival of paramedics and law enforcement, and a witness said he found Allen walking eastbound on Farm to Market 1506, according to an affidavit.
The witness said Allen, who appeared excited and was shirtless, stated he was involved in a crash and requested the person to drive him back to the scene, according to an affidavit.
A highway patrol sergeant, who took photos of the wreck, observed beer cans littered through a nearby ditch, according to an affidavit.
He was arrested at the scene by DPS troopers and faces between two and 20 years; and a fine up to $10,000; if convicted.
Allen was arrested again June 12 for criminal mischief more than $750 but less than $2,500, by a Lamar County constable.
