A Sumner man arrested earlier this month and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is facing additional charges that carry a maximum life sentence.
The 6th District Court levied four additional counts against Jordan Lee Carroll, 22, of Sumner, arrested June 17 after a woman said he killed her kitten and assaulted her for approximately four hours, according to court records.
The additional charges included aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated sexual assault, assault causing bodily injury with an enhancement for impeding breath, obstruction or retaliation, cruelty to a non-livestock animal and aggravated kidnapping with an enhancement of sexual abuse, according to jail records.
Carroll remained behind bars Tuesday at Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $450,000, according to jail records.
Reno police dispatched at 6:24 a.m. June 17 to meet with a woman who said Carroll assaulted her, according to court records.
The woman told police she awoke around 2:15 a.m. when Carroll, whom she had a relationship with, entered her apartment, took her phone and began arguing, according to an affidavit.
Carroll then punched the woman in the face multiple times, leaving her with a bloodied nose, swollen left eye and broken front teeth, according to an affidavit.
She also said Carroll strangled her with his hand, causing her to cough blood and become nauseated and disoriented, according to an affidavit, and presented bruising on the side of her neck consistent with strangulation.
When Carroll took the dead kitten outside, the woman locked the door and jumped from a second-floor window to escape, according to an affidavit.
He faces between five to 99 years in prison or life imprisonment if convicted.
Paris man charged with sexually assaulting child
A Paris man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy after the minor told his aunt of the abuse, according to court records.
Christain Michael Hudiburg, 18, of Paris, was held Saturday at Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $407,500 for warrants charging him with four counts of sexual assault of a child and a bond surrender warrant for a Nov. 7, 2022, charge of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, according to jail records.
On June 2, a Paris officer called a Dallas woman who reported that her nephew had been sexually assaulted by Hudiburg, according to an affidavit.
In an interview at a child advocacy center, the juvenile said the abuse began when Hudiburg began living with him and got worse after they moved to Paris in March 2021, with Hudiburg assaulting him two or three times per month, according to an affidavit.
A warrant for Hudiburg’s arrest was issued June 20 and he was arrested later that day by Lamar County deputies.
He faces between two and 20 years in prison for each count if convicted.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
