The second season of 903 Sun Sets ended on a high note Thursday as former “American Idol” contestant Ashlie Amber brought her Whitney Houston tribute to the downtown plaza.
“For it to be so hot, I think it’s great,” Paul Allen, president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, said of the hundreds of people that braved excessive heat warnings to listen to a night of free music. “We have a great turnout, and, for as hot as it is, everyone is very excited about her.”
Amber, a cruise ship performer, flew to Paris in between cruises to perform “I Will Always Love You,” her tribute show honoring the life and music of pop icon Whitney Houston.
Local cover band Common Ground opened the series’ final night, playing a bluesy and soulful mix of songs from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bryan Adams and Natalie Imbruglia while attendees trickled in.
With the heat index in triple digits, not as many vendors set up around Culbertson Fountain, but that did not stop dozens of attendees from enjoying refreshments from Paris Mobile Bar’s beer garden and snow cones from Kona Ice of Paris.
Amber, who said she was not warned of Texas’s humidity, poured sweat as she looked the part of an icon, flaunting her curves in a sequined outfit and sporting what she called a fro-hawk.
She began her performance by introducing herself and giving background on Houston and her musical lineage before belting out classics from across Houston’s catalog of hits, including her most patriotic performance.
“Fun fact about this song: Whitney Houston is the only artist in history to make this song a Top 20 Billboard hit with her version that she performed (at the 1991 Super Bowl),” Amber told the audience before asking them to rise while she sang the national anthem.
Amber, a Nashville-based country singer when she’s not in international waters, promoted her recent appearance on the Apple TV+ series “My Kind of Country.”
“I was just on a show that was produced by Reece Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves and it’s actually on Apple TV right now,” Amber said. “Guess how you’re gonna know it’s me. My hair? Yes. Yes. You can’t miss the hair.”
During and in between songs, kids took out their baseball gloves to play catch when they were’t running about North Plaza.
Downtown loft windows were open as people of all ages were seen hanging out of windows, listening to both musical acts.
Amber ended the night with her rendition of her show’s namesake song “I Will Always Love You.”
“Since we just talked about country, there’s no better way to close out the show with this last song right here because it was originally a country song,” Amber said of Dolly Parton’s 1974 ballad.
Amber also repeatedly thanked her backing band, the Dallas Allstars, who she said she met for the first time that same day.
“I want to thank you guys for hanging out with me,” Amber said in her closing remarks. “Thank you, Paris, Texas.”
“We’ve had great turnouts, lots of support and great sponsors,” Allen said of 903 Sun Sets’ second year. “Folks have had a great time, they’ve brought their families out, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”
As far as ideas for a third season, Allen said the wheels were in motion.
“We’re already thinking,” he said with a grin.
Huber is a staff writer for The Paris News.
