Paris High School’s Luke De La Garza with first place wins in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle won big at the Region 2, District 7 swim meet Thursday in Frisco.
Paris High School’s Luke De La Garza with first place wins in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle won big at the Region 2, District 7 swim meet Thursday in Frisco.
Kelton Varner was second in that event followed by teammate Conner Avery who finished fourth. Madeline Green won second in the girl’s 50-yard freestyle and Jaxon Bell earned second in the 100-yard backstroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.