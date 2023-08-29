Tailored Rides considered a Saturday morning fundraiser a success as a capacity crowd pledged more than $25,000, or 25% of the facility’s annual budget, at a Farm to Table Breakfast at Texas Pacific Event Center, 36 E. Hearne Ave. in Paris.
Those in attendance listened as Tailored Rides Executive Taylor Sandoval reviewed the year’s activities and announced a Ram Foundation grant, which makes possible a 100 x 100-foot enclosed riding arena.
“We received the gift of a lifetime to build a covered arena,” Sandoval said about the grant. “ A load of sand was brought in, and our horses were introduced to it, working and relaxing under cover. This arena changes everything about how we operate. It’s safer for students and makes it easier on our volunteers. It’s truly a gift that changes our game.”
Earlier, Sandoval thanked Stoney Musgrove for providing entertainment, Austin Exum of Taste Catering & Events and Paris Coffee as she recognized event sponsors, noting sponsorship signs placed around the venue. Chisum Middle School Beta Club members served as hostesses for the event attended by more than 100 guests.
“Our sponsors not only sponsor us, but they sponsor a lot of different programa dnd nonprofits in our community,” Sandoval said. “We appreciate their support, and I want to say ‘thank you’ to everybody who is here today.”
In reviewing the year’s activities, Sandoval noted that the grew has taught 10% more lessons over the past year and has opened up the barn for community events, including having Rotary Club out for lunch and hosted a therapeutic riding instruction meeting with the women of Delta Kappa Gamma, hosted women from the Horizon House and continues to host “our very popular and growing Boys and Girls Club summer programs and leadership programs.”
In addition to contributing to the annual budget, those in attendance were given the opportunity to provide financial aid and scholarships for riding lessons, $1800 a year, or $150 a month, for full scholarships and $900 a year, of $75 a month, for financial aid assistance.
In operation since 2015, Tailored Rides provides therapeutic riding and a wide range of programs with horses that promote physical, occupational and emotional growth for individuals with cognitive, physical and/or emotional needs, from adults to children.
Whether it’s a six-year-old with autism, someone recovering from a stroke or a teenager with anxiety, research shows that individuals of all ages who participate in equine assisted activities and therapies can experience physical and emotional rewards, according to information provided in an event brochure.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
