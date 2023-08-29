Tailored Rides

A crowd shot at the Tailored Rides breakfast at Texas Pacific Event Center.

 By Mary Madewell/The Paris News

Tailored Rides considered a Saturday morning fundraiser a success as a capacity crowd pledged more than $25,000, or 25% of the facility’s annual budget, at a Farm to Table Breakfast at Texas Pacific Event Center, 36 E. Hearne Ave. in Paris.

Those in attendance listened as Tailored Rides Executive Taylor Sandoval reviewed the year’s activities and announced a Ram Foundation grant, which makes possible a 100 x 100-foot enclosed riding arena.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

