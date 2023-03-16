Some lucky kids got to play in the dirt Wednesday afternoon at the Sam Bell Maxey House during the museum’s “Build Your Own Terrarium” in an outbuilding on the grounds of the historic landmark.
They used more than dirt after museum educator Elana Barton explained what a terrarium was and how to go about creating them.
“Basically, terrariums are just mini gardens. You can have big terrariums, but we’re just doing ones.” she told the eight youngsters who signed up in advance for the program.
She then guided the kids on how to fill the glass bowls to make their terrariums.
“So, first what we’re gonna do is put our pebbles at the bottom,” she said, directing them on how to put just the right amount of pebbles into their bowls. The pebbles are needed because there is no drainage and they will keep the water from stagnating.
Then she told them that the black, ashy stuff was activated charcoal and it helps keep the water clean.
“You don’t need much but a decent layer, probably about half an inch or so,” she said.
Then she directed the terrarium builders to the bowls of moss.
The moss acts as a buffer between the charcoal and the potting soil which the kids placed on top of the moss.
The potting soil is the bed for plants. The kids planted chia seeds because they grow fast and they will see sprouts in a few days.
The kids also put in some plastic plants and a toy animal to enhance their terrariums.
Jace Walker, 8, of Paris, added a big “leafy” plant and a smaller one along with a tiger to spruce up his terrarium until the chia grows.
“I’m trying to make it look like a jungle,” he said.
His sister, Nellie Walker, 5, also built a terrarium.
“I built it (terrarium) with a lion,” she said, adding, “I learned about plants.”
William Bondurant, 9, said he added a little red succulent and a big one to create a prehistoric scene.
“I put in a dinosaur,” he said.
Emily Swanson brought her daughters, Madilyn, 13, and Camille, 11, from Arlington to spend the day in Paris, she said.
“We went to the Eiffel Tower and the square and shopped and had lunch,” she said, before going to build their terrariums.
“I learned that making terrariums is fun,” Camille said.
“We learned all the details that go into making a terrarium,” Madilyn said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
